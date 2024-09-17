Ice hockey | Valtteri Filppula struck right away in his return match – Jokerit completely superior

Hockey|Jokerit welcomed the supporters back to Nordis in a spectacular way.

Jokerit–Tuto 5–0 (1–0, 4–0, 0–0)

Jokers put on quite a show in his first home game of the season. Tuto fell in front of 6,039 spectators at the Helsinki Ice Hall with a score of 5–0.

The Jokers’ home opener was eagerly awaited, because the former NHL player Valtteri Filppula played in a jester jersey for the first time since the 2012-13 lockout season. Filppula returned to the Jokers for this season from the Swiss league.