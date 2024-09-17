Tuesday, September 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Valtteri Filppula struck right away in his return match – Jokerit completely superior

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Valtteri Filppula struck right away in his return match – Jokerit completely superior
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Jokerit welcomed the supporters back to Nordis in a spectacular way.

Jokerit–Tuto 5–0 (1–0, 4–0, 0–0)

Jokers put on quite a show in his first home game of the season. Tuto fell in front of 6,039 spectators at the Helsinki Ice Hall with a score of 5–0.

The Jokers’ home opener was eagerly awaited, because the former NHL player Valtteri Filppula played in a jester jersey for the first time since the 2012-13 lockout season. Filppula returned to the Jokers for this season from the Swiss league.

#Ice #hockey #Valtteri #Filppula #struck #return #match #Jokerit #completely #superior

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The challenge of Bolivian coach Oscar Villegas for the match against Colombia in the qualifiers

The challenge of Bolivian coach Oscar Villegas for the match against Colombia in the qualifiers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]