Ice hockey | Valtteri Filppula hit again – the Jokerit went for a big away win

Hockey|Valtteri Filppula has scored in all three of his games this season.
Riku Teiskonlahti
Agile–Jokers 2–4
Jokers took his second win of the Mestis season in Lappeenranta on Saturday. Jokerit beat Imatra Ketterä by 4–2. The match was played in the home hall of SaiPa, which plays in the SM league.
With their win, the Jokerit rose to six points in the series. The team has played four matches.
