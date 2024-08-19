Ice hockey | Valtteri Filppula didn’t have to negotiate with the Jokers – this is how a great deal was born

Hockey|The Joker’s new owner and star is not going to start dictating coaches.

“Good!”

Ossi Väänänen his voice makes the floor structures of the Ice Hall shake when he calls out to welcome those present.

The co-owner of Jokeri wouldn’t have needed a microphone, that’s how excited the success pack of the past years is.

The reason for Väänänen’s joy is clear. Valtteri Filppula returns to the Jokers from his long tour in North America and Switzerland.

Väänänen continues to turn the jubilation screw and raves that one of the biggest days in joker history is upon us.

At least the players of the champion teams of the past years could express their dissenting opinion on the slightly overshooting argument. There is still cover for Väänänen’s words. Jokerit wants to return to the SM league, and top players are needed to fulfill that task.

You won’t find Jokerit better than Filppula. The 40-year-old striker did not want to continue in Switzerland. He was also asked by a few SM league clubs, but Filppula stopped their courtships in the bud.

Jokers recognized Filppula’s willingness for the Mestis project already in June. The decision matured as the summer progressed.

“After I had talked with myself and decided that I still wanted to play, Jokerit was a pretty easy choice. I told the other clubs quite early on that I didn’t want to negotiate. After the continuation decision, I informed the Jokers that we will make this work a success. It didn’t take any more negotiations,” says Filppula.

Filppula does not collect a salary for the season, but receives a slice of the club as compensation.

Club bosses Mikko Saarni (center) and Ossi Väänänen (right) were all smiles on Monday.

from Vantaa we remember the Jokers as a young Pearl from the beginning of the 2000s. Filppula was also on duty during the 2014–15 lockout season.

It is an emotional homecoming for supporters and fans. Filppula, on the other hand, is not known as a particularly sentimental type.

He says directly that joining the club’s Mestis pattern or returning to the Jokers in general was not, for example, the culmination of a long-term plan or the fulfillment of a dream of many years.

The joker pattern only became concrete in the summer.

“Before, I never thought that I would come back to Finland to play at all. It was great playing Jokers during the lockout because I got to play with my brother (Ilari Filppula) with. It was a great experience, but nothing more. I played for a long time in North America and Switzerland, and during that time I had no idea that I would still play in Finland at all.”

For example, the idea of ​​playing full-time in the Joker’s KHL team before the start of the Ukrainian war was never relevant.

“ “Valtteri has no ego at all. That’s why you can trust him in a situation like this.”

Now the opportunity to be both a player and a background influencer opens up. Filppula assures that the dual role does not affect his functioning as a player.

According to him, there is no need to fear that “Vale” would appear as club boss with the prestige of a co-owner Mikko Saarnin behind the door to announce that the coach Tero Määtt is not up to the task.

“Not really”, says Filppula and laughs.

“Honestly, before you asked, the whole thing didn’t even cross my mind. I have made it clear that I do not want any special treatment. I’m one of the guys in the booth.”

Saarni and Väänänen say with one voice that they are not worried about Filppula’s status as co-owner.

“Vale is the only player for whom such an exception arrangement is possible. He is such an exceptional person”, praises Saarni.

“Valtteri has no ego at all. That’s why you can trust him in a situation like this,” Väänänen says.

Valtteri Filppula and next season’s bunt.

Stateside Filppula, who lives in Tampa, will move to Finland to live at least for the current season, but the longer-term plan for his home location is completely open.

Sunny retirement days in Tampa can wait. Ahead is everyday life on the seat of the bus in Mestis.

How are you looking forward to Tuesday’s long bus journeys from Rovaniemi to Helsinki?

“Hey! They are long distances. In Switzerland, we used to travel quite long distances by bus, but not quite so long now. However, I got used to traveling a little bit. At least I get to see places in Finland that I wouldn’t otherwise visit.”

It is not yet time to think about plans as a part owner of the club. There is only the starting Mestis season ahead and the Jokers’ goal of returning to the SM league.

Are you going to continue playing until Jokerit is in the SM league again?

“The purpose is to do a lot for it right now. As before, I always watch the games one season at a time. You don’t know one way or the other how long the games will continue.”

The next step is to refine the real story of Monday’s big joker moment, which Väänänen glowed, into the annals.