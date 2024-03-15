Buffalo Sabres' Finnish goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been in great shape.

Keeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stretched to a scoreless game when his club Buffalo Sabers beat the New York Islanders 4–0 at home.

Luukkonen, who was brought up by Jää-Ahmoj in Hyvinkää, was chosen as the number one star of the match. He recorded 21 saves.

The clean sheet was Luukkonen's fifth this season. According to NHL statistics, it is the most clean sheets by a Sabers goaltender since the 2011-2012 season, when the American star Ryan Miller achieved a total of six clean sheets during the season.

Before this season, Luukkonen, 25, had not recorded a clean sheet in the NHL.

The video in connection with the story has a compilation of Luukkonen's saves against the Islanders.

This one Luukkonen is tied for second place with the Vancouver Canucks in the season's shutout statistics Thatcher Demko with.

“It means a lot to me. I've gained a foothold and I've also proven to myself that I'm an NHL-level goalkeeper and I can handle the tasks of a starting goalkeeper,” said Luukkonen, who is playing his breakthrough season. According to the NHL website.

At the time of this writing, the Arizona Coyotes were tied for the top spot in this season's shutout statistics Connor Ingram and the Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarrywho each had six shutouts.

Luukkonen has a total of 22 wins in 42 NHL games this season. Luukkonen's save percentage is 91.5 and the average number of goals conceded is 2.38.

After the Islanders match, Luukkonen was rewarded internally by the team with a saber, which is known to circulate as the team's best players at any given time.

The Sabres defender Henri Jokiharju24, had one assist against the Islanders.

In 59 matches this season, world champion Jokiharju has 3+12=15 power points and a plus-minus reading of +14.