Monday, March 20, 2023
Ice hockey | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had a nightmare match with Buffalo’s goal

March 20, 2023
Ice hockey | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had a nightmare match with Buffalo’s goal

Boston crushed Buffalo with a score of 7–0.

19.3. 22:27

Ukko-Pekka in Luukkosen it was a more humid Sunday than usual at the goal mouth of the NHL hockey Buffalo Sabres.

The furious Boston Bruins hit the pucks at a steady pace behind Luukkonen’s back and claimed a crushing 7–0 away win. Luukkonen accumulated only 18 tackles, i.e. the tackle percentage was a miserable 72.

Boston, which is tied for victory in the regular season of the eastern division of the league Jeremy Swayman needed 26 saves for his clean sheet.

Of the Boston Raiders Jake DeBrusk scored 1+3 points and Patrice Bergeron 1+2.

