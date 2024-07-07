Ice hockey | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen applied for arbitration in the NHL

Hockey|Martin Necas, the Czech star of the Carolina Hurricanes, and Ryan Lindgren, an American who is one of the main defenders of the New York Rangers, have also come to a similar decision.

Ice hockey league The Finnish goalkeeper of the Buffalo Sabres, who plays in the NHL Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the terms of the extension contract may be defined in arbitration proceedings.

25-year-old Luukkonen is the only Finnish player included in the list published by the NHLPA, the NHL players’ association to the list 14 of the players seeking a resolution to their salary negotiations through arbitration.

The most famous players on the list are the Czech star of the Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas and an American who is one of the main defenders of the New York Rangers Ryan Lindgren.

In the procedure, an impartial third party defines the terms of the player’s extension contract. If the club does not agree to the solution determined by the arbitrator, it must let the player become a free agent.

The arbitration hearings will take place between July 20 and August 4. However, Luukkonen can continue contract negotiations with Buffalo until the hearing, and it is usual that an impartial arbitrator is not needed in the end.

In the previous season, Luukkonen saved Buffalo with a goal in 54 matches, of which the Finnish goalkeeper recorded 27 victories with a save percentage of 91.0.