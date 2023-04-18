Ice hockey | Tyler Bertuzzi brazenly stole the bat from an opponent – “Stupid things happen”

Bertuzzi moved to the Boston Bruins in the middle of the season and is now playing in the first playoffs of his career.

of the NHL the playoffs started on monday night. Boston Bruins beat Florida Panthers 3–1. One of the players was playing his first playoff games Tyler Bertuzzi28.

Bertuzzi scored two goals in the match, but the biggest attention was taken by the situation in which Bertuzzi and Florida With Nick Cousins was thin.

Cousins ​​bumped Bertuzzi from the back towards the substitution box, who got nervous about the situation and grabbed Cousins’ bat. Cousins ​​continued to push and maybe try to get his bat back, but Bertuzzi kept the bat in the dugout. Finally, Bertuzzi tried to break up the racket.

“He couldn’t break it,” says the narrator.

Boston sports reporter Conor Ryan tweetedwhat Bertuzzi stated about the incident after the match.

“This is a playoff game. Stupid things happen, and this was one of them,” Bertuzzi said, according to Ryan.

Boston Bruins supporters, on the other hand, got excited about the trick, and social media called for a long contract for Bertuzzi.

Bertuzzi played in the Detroit Red Wings from the 2016-2017 season, but he now moved to Boston in the middle of the season. Bertuzzi managed to play 326 NHL games before his first playoff game.