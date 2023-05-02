Ice hockey | Two World Cup Golden Lions were dropped from the NHL – what does Mikko Rantanen do?

Vancouver

Colorado Avalanche The NHL season ended on Sunday, when the Seattle Kraken won the first round of the playoffs 4–3.

Avalanche’s relegation opened up the opportunity for the Finnish national team to get the strongest World Cup reinforcement of the 21st century: Mikko Rantanen namely, played the most effective NHL season of this millennium.

Will Rantanen come to the Games – or will he be able to come at all? He never directly closes the door:

“I can’t say yet,” Rantanen says.

Rantanen, 26, was the captain of the Junior WC gold team in 2016. Also then the team was coached by Jukka Jalonenwho and his teams have made Leijon a winning machine in international arenas in recent years.

Opportunity playing in men’s home games can be unique for Rantanen.

However, the Colorado star also has an exceptionally consuming NHL season and year behind him.

During the year, Rantanen has played 109 NHL games, starting with the playoffs that started in May last year, where he won the Stanley Cup with Colorado (20, 5+20) and was the most effective player in the finals.

In this season’s regular season, Rantanen played a full 82 matches with a wild average of more than 22 minutes. He set Finnish records of the 2000s with his 55 goals and 105 points in the regular season. In the seven playoff matches, there were also strong performances 7+3.

The World Cup tournament, which starts in a week and a half, does not include travel after flying to Finland, the Lions’ play has been very even and the games cannot be called as exhausting as the NHL’s playoff games, but the pace of the matches is tight.

In addition to Rantanen’s own wishes, the opinion of the club management also weighs in the scales to some extent.

Mikko Rantanen still doesn’t know if he will come to the World Championships.

also Rantanen’s chain friend Artturi Lehkonen The NHL season is naturally over. In the most efficient NHL season of his career, Lehkonen scored 51 (21+30) points in 64 regular season games and 3+3 in seven playoff games. Lehkonen is also a junior WC gold medalist, from spring 2014.

So far, he has not been seen at the men’s WC. Lehkonen was sidelined at the end of the regular season due to a broken finger, but was fit for the playoffs.

Those who were in the 2019 World Cup gold team Kaapo Kako and Niko Mikkolan The New York Rangers were the last to fall from the second round of the playoffs, when the New Jersey Devils took the only game of Monday’s night, i.e. Tuesday before Tuesday, and the series 4–3.

Mikkola is a particularly unlikely World Cup participant, as his contract is up in the summer.

NHL players The Lions’ World Cup camp team is currently accompanied by Olli Määttä, Joel Armia and Kasperi Kapanen. Patrick Laine had to miss the EHT tournament in the Czech Republic because he is not fully fit. Laine’s participation in the World Championships is uncertain.

Finland plays in the World Cup tournament in the same Tampere A group with the United States, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, France, Austria and Hungary.

For Finland, the competitions start with three tough matches over four days, as the USA, Germany and Sweden are immediately at the top.

The second host of the tournament is Riga, where two quarterfinals will also be played. The medal games are played in Finland.