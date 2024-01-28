Ice hockey | Two special bans were handed out in Mesti

Forssa's Palloseura and Imatra's Ketterä had a player in their lineup who had not completed Suek's online courses.

Finnish in the second level of hockey in Mesti was prescribed on Friday, two special penalties.

Team manager of the Forssa Ball Club Anssi Rantanen and Imatran Ketterä's assistant coach Teemu Asikainen were suspended for one match. Rantanen and Asikainen had signed the match protocol, which included a player not eligible for representation.

The reason for ineligibility is as peculiar as the punishment.

FPS Devon Skoleski and Agile Jami Virtanen had not completed the online courses of the Finnish Sports Ethics Center, i.e. Suek, in sufficient time.

The duo was therefore unrepresentable in the FPS–Ketterä match on January 13. Virtanes also lacked the right to represent in the Tuto–Ketterä match on January 12.

Mixed Skoleski and Virtanen have completed online courses Purely the best and By far the best a few days later.

“There is not much to comment on this. It's about human error, the course wasn't completed until the 15th day, that's all. The rules are the rules,” Rantanen said Forssan Lehte.

Virtanen plays for Ketterä as a loan player from Pori Äss. In the league, players are not required to complete Suek's online courses.

In addition, Mestis' disciplinary committee fined FPS and Ketterä 500 euros for scaring an ineligible player.