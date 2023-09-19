Ice hockey | Two Finns were selected for the new women’s professional league

National team hockey players Susanna Tapani and Minttu Tuominen were reserved for the new professional series PWHL.

New the North American professional hockey series PWHL (Professional Women’s Hockey League) starts next year. The new women’s professional league replaces the old PHF league.

The new league has six teams: Montreal, Toronto, New York, Boston, Ottawa and Minnesota. The league held the first booking meeting in its history on Monday.

The first Finnish player reserved for the series is Susanna Tapani. He was drafted as the first player of the fifth round. Tapani was booked by Minnesota.

Tapani has not pucked in North American professional leagues before. He played one season of college hockey for the University of North Dakota in 2013-2014. He played for the Chinese team KRS Vanke Rays from 2020 to 2022.

Last season, Tapani, 30, focused on his favorite sport, ringette. He didn’t play any hockey games at all.

in the PWHL each club plays a total of 24 matches in the regular season. The series starts next January and takes a break during the World Cup. A more detailed match schedule will be published later.

The birth of the series caused a lot of buzz, because after buying PHF, the new owners canceled all player contracts. I killed Noora Rädyn, Minttu Tuominen and Anna Kilponen was scheduled to play for the Metropolitan Riveters.

In the end, Tapani and Tuominen ended up on the lists of the same club. In the 14th round, Tuomis also became Minnesota’s reservation.

This season’s defender Tuominen, 33, has started in the domestic Women’s League in the ranks of Kiekko-Espoo.

As the first player of the entire occasion, Minnesota chose the American forward Taylor Heisen.