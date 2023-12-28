Ice hockey | TuTo said: because of this, the club's SM league application was rejected

TuTo Hockey Oy published a press release in which it reviewed the reasons for rejecting the league license given by the license committee.

In Mesti playing TuTo Hockey Oy has published a press release in which it reveals the reasons why it was not granted a license for the SM league for the 2024–25 season.

One point in the club's announcement in particular catches the eye. The auditor's signature was missing from the 2021–22 audit report.

Chairman of TuTo Hockey Oy Tuomas Haanpää comment on that point in the bulletin as follows:

“The signature attachment was missing, but of course you could have gotten it by asking. The signature attachment in electronic signatures is often a separate attachment, so the audit report had been delivered, but it was forgotten during the trip”.

The license committee rejected the club's application based on the financial situation. The athletic criteria were not met either. One of the key requirements for moving up the league is precisely the financial situation.

“TuTo worked a lot on their application, and I believe that as a result of the process, they now have a good road map for what it takes to play in the League. Unfortunately, however, the club's financial situation was not yet in line with the League's license criteria, and for this reason the committee had no other choice but to reject the application”, chairman of the license committee Jaakko Luumi said in last week's bulletin of the SM league

The license committee also demanded a lease agreement from TuTo with TPS for the use of TPS' home hall. TuTo delivered TPS's commitment, which was not enough, however.

TuTo Hockey has reported its dissatisfaction with the decision to the Sports Legal Protection Board.