Ice hockey | TuTo assures that it now meets the license conditions of the SM league – TPS came to the rescue

According to TuTo's chairman, the invoices have been paid, the capital loan has been raised for almost one million euros, and a commitment has been received from TPS to rent the gaming arena.

Ice hockey Tuto Hockey from Turku, which aspires to the SM league, assures that it meets the conditions required for a league license. TuTo's chairman of the board Tuomas Haanpää said on Wednesday at the club's press conference that TuTo had received its supplement to the league license application on Tuesday evening only half an hour before the deadline expired.

“It must have been half past twelve when I said it's leaving. I really went to the last drop,” Haanpää said.

Haanpää presented the grounds on which the SC League's license committee had on November 27th rejected TuTo's application to enter the main ice hockey league next season. Haanpää assured that TuTo has corrected all the deficiencies in the application.

According to Haanpää, TuTo has now paid its overdue invoices. By Tuesday, TuTo had received 954,000 euros in new capital loans, which will increase the equity by more than 11,000 euros. In addition, according to Haanpää, the club's owners have committed to put half a million euros more into the league once the league license has been granted.

According to Haanpää, the SM league's Turku club TPS has promised to rent its own arena TuTo for home matches of the SM league “at a very competitive price”, so the arena for home games is also now league-eligible in the supplemented version of the application.

TuTo besides, Kiekko-Espoo is also looking for a place in the SM league for next season.