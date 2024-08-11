Ice hockey | Tuomo Ruuttu has an accurate description of Barkov: “Didn’t last season tell that”

Hockey|According to Tuomo Ruutu, Alexander Barkov is captain material to the core.

Florida The Panthers’ Finnish players gathered the biggest and most focused eyes when the club won the NHL’s Stanley Cup.

Captain Alexander Barkov became a hero. They are good supports Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola.

Four Finnish players had never before won the NHL championship at the same time.

When added to this four Tuomo Ruutuis all set.

Ruutu, 41, was coaching Florida in his third season. Last year’s final loss and the recent championship are behind us.

The former top player quickly shaped his career in a new direction. He quickly became a respected coach.

Florida gave way to Vegas last year, but there was no easy path this spring either.

The Edmonton Oilers rallied from a 0–3 loss to ties and the seventh game. The situation required character from the Panthers.

“The belief did not waver in any way, even though it went to a stalemate. It was small, but we thought we could do it,” says Ruutu.

Coaching the role grew bigger the tighter the series of matches became. Ruutu says that it was a demanding situation.

“We tried to find ways to be better.”

In Florida, Ruutu focuses on offensive play, starting situations and much more.

“And then there are a lot of personal videos with guys. They taught me and I taught them.”

Ruutu played a long career in the NHL, excelled in Leijon and tried coaching in the youth national team.

He emphasizes that, despite everything, he didn’t know for sure if he wanted to be a coach.

“You can never know what you like until you do it.”

The cooperation between Ruuttu and the Panthers began in its shortness, so that the club was contacted. After that, the names below and the work begins.

Is this what you want to do when you grow up?

“I love hockey. Playing was what I grew up with. I feel that the strengths were that I was able to enjoy myself during my playing career. That’s how I feel now, that I can enjoy it.”

Square emphasizes that everything depends on a good environment, and such is the case in Finnish-oriented Florida.

Talking about the Stanley Cup makes Ruuttu laugh. As a player he didn’t get very close to the pitcher, but as a coach he did.

“You can’t win anything bigger than this in hockey. You can imagine that.”

Florida Panthers’ Anton Lundell (left) celebrates winning the Stanley Cup at the Helsinki Ice Hall on August 2. In the photo, Lundell greets assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu and hockey player Ville Varaka.

The comment was said a lot when Ruutu was about to win the World Championship gold in Bratislava 2011.

The Golden Jubilee shocked the consciousness of Finns in an amazing way, but the Stanley Cup crackers are not left behind.

In just three seasons, Ruutu has seen the popularity of Florida hockey grow. Even top players of the future grow in the halls of the region.

“Our players do the best possible advertising for Florida hockey on and off the ice.”

In his eleven-season career, Barkov begins to belong to the icons of Florida. He holds many of the club’s statistics: most matches, most goals and assists.

And Barkov has now been captain longer than Olli Jokinen in due course. Barkov ended his sixth season as skipper. Jokkine made it to five seasons.

Ruuttu has a precise characterization of Barkov.

“A complete player. On top of all that skill, he always thinks of the team first. Off the ice, how he treats people in the hall, custodians and others. There cannot be a better example.”

Barkov is captain material to the core.

“Didn’t last season tell that,” says Ruutu.

The current contract between Florida and Ruuttu still covers next season. There is no talk of a sequel yet – at least not out loud.

Ruutu is only the second Finnish coach to win the Stanley Cup. Coached Colorado goalkeepers Jussi Parkkila received the trophy in 2022, Florida’s payroll also had Tomi Mäki.

The development coach is not part of the team’s daily routine.