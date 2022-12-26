Ice hockey | TPS’s Scott Kosmachuk hit the hat trick right after returning from a long sick leave

SaiPa’s plunge spiral at the tail of the series does not correct.

TPS returned from the week-long Christmas break as the first to win the hockey league, when it defeated Ilves 4–1 on Boxing Day on its home ice. TPS, which is in fifth place, moved to within a point of Ilves in the standings with its victory.

The star of the match in Turku was the Canadian striker of TPS who scored three goals Scott Kosmachuk. He returned to the rink from a long sick leave. Kosmachuk last played at the beginning of November.

TPS has won seven of its last eight matches.

League leader Lukko was tight in his home hall against the last playoff places leading Sport, but to the joy of his supporters, he squeezed out a 3-2 overtime victory. The decisive goal was scored in a total time of 61.34. Niclas Almari.

Luka has won five of his last six matches.

TPS and like Luko, Pelicans’ good momentum continues. The surprise team of the season, the Pelicans, defeated the Aces 6–3 on their home ice.

Joni Ikonen scored 2+1 points in the victorious Lahti team. The Pelicans, who are second in the league, have won five of their last six games.

After Pelicans, Tappara, which is third in the standings, beat HPK 5–2 in their home hall. The win was Tappara’s seventh in the last eight matches.

The Swedish brothers who played their first league match in Tappara Marcus and Jonathan Davidson succeeded perfectly in their debut. Both of them were marked with 1+2 points for the match in the league statistics.

In the mutual mediation of South-Eastern Finland, the visiting team KooKoo claimed the series points from the league jumbo SaiPa with goals 4–1. KooKoo’s Swedish acquisition, which ended its streak of four consecutive losses, Axel Ottosson scored 1+1 points.

SaiPa has lost nine of its last ten matches.

In Jyväskylä, Kärpät took their first win of the season against JYP in the third meeting with goals 5–3. Karpita scored the game-winning hit in the third period Teemu Turunen scored 2+1 points.

Poor home team KooKoo fell to 12th place in the JYP standings with their away win against SaiPa.

In the Savo dominance match, the visiting team KalPa defeated Jukurit 5–4 after the winning goal contest.

The decisive goal was scored by Jukurien’s experienced attacker Pekka Jormakkawho hit twice in a row in the race for the winning goal, from the wrist and the palm.