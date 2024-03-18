Ice hockey | TPS sent Luko to the summer vacation in a phased match – the semi-final pairs of the SM league are clear

TPS advanced to the quarterfinals in the SM league.

18.3. 21:24

Lock–TPS 3–5 (wins 1–2)

Turku In the decisive third match played in Rauma on Monday evening, the football club beat Luko with 5–3 goals and advanced from the opening round of the playoffs to the quarterfinals with a 2–1 victory.

For the first time since the spring 2018 quarterfinals, Lukko won the first match of the series, but the Turku team got off the bridge. In the semifinals, TPS will meet Tappara, who won the regular season.

SM league playoffs 1st round (7.) KalPa 2–0 Sport (10.)

(8.) Lock 1–2 TPS (9.) The semi-finals (1.) Tappara–TPS (9.)

(2.) Ilves–KalPa (7.)

(3.) Pelicans–HIFK (6.)

(4.) Flies–Jukurit (5.) You can advance from the semifinals with four wins.

The fateful match, which turned into an exciting drama, was only resolved in the final set. Lukko leveled the situation at the beginning of the set to 3–3, but TPS Aidan Dudas the 4–3 hit shot in 50:56 ended up being the decision of the match series. At the end, TPS seals the Final Readings blank.

1. round

The significance of the fateful match was not unclear in the opening set. Lukko and TPS came rushing to the rink. The crowd was roaring, the wings were thrashing and the intensity was at an all time high.

Äijänsuo's Home crowd was torn from its joints for the first time after barely six minutes of play. The lock's four chain made a storm of hyrskyn, and Harri Kainulainen ran from the edge of the goal to give the home team a 1–0 lead.

However, Lukko did not have time to catch his breath in the lead for a long time, because Lukas Wernblom shot Viljami Marjalan for a great preliminary work with TPS's 1-1 equalizer at 7.39 am.

At the end of the opening set, Luka was offered the opportunity to take the lead from a penalty shot, when the referee whistled TPS By Ruben Rafkin a verdict that seemed rather sloppy about foul play. Steven Jandric however, he only missed the end board of the rink with his penalty attempt, and we went to the first break tied at 1-1.

2nd installment

Another at the beginning of the set, Äijänsuo was silenced by TPS's two-meter and almost hundred-kilogram defensive colossus Oliver Lauridsenwho beat the guests with a merciless shot to a 2–1 lead.

Lauridsen, mostly known as a rough broom with his own head, is shaping up to be a real Lukon cutter. He has only scored four goals all season, but three of them into Luko's net.

In the middle of the second period, TPS in turn got an opportunity from a penalty shot, when the scheming Swedish striker Lukas Wernblom was fouled in the goal area. However, he fired his shot into the post.

Moments later, Wernblom got to celebrate. He shot TPS to a 3–1 lead with superior power in 33:14.

The lock was already on the bridge, but the golden helmet Sebastian Repo once again showed faith in the home team with his 2–3 reduction at the very end of the second period. The classic “dressing room paint” was born at 39.18.

3rd installment

In the third set, Lukko came wildly. The home team, which pressed with a fierce pulse, immediately created several scoring opportunities in the first few minutes. The result came. Antoine Morand blew the home crowd into jubilation with his 3–3 equalizer in 44:06.

TPS withstood the pressure of the beginning of Luko's set without another setback. And soon it flickered again at the other end.

Aidan Dudas with this fluttering cabbage butterfly heat to TPS's 4–3 lead in 50.56.

Lukko chased an equalizer at the end without a goalkeeper, and it backfired. Topias Haapanen shot the final scores 5–3 into an empty net in 58:39.

Luko's star defender caused surprise in the situation Tarmo Reunanen action, because he seemed to be trying to prevent Haapanen from scoring with only a half-wool swagger instead of trying everything to prevent the goal.