Ice hockey | TPS rose from the brink of the abyss and Kärpät’s villain – Ilves and Tappara rub hands together

TPS and KooKoo tied the profits. The decisions are moved to Thursday.

KooKoo–Kärpät 4–1 (match series 1–1)

TPS–Aces 2–1 (match series 1–1)

TPS and KooKoo had their backs against the wall on Tuesday in the second legs of the first playoff round of the SM League. Both lasted in a tight spot, and thus the solution of the “pity players” stretches to Thursday’s third and decisive matches.

For the top two in the regular season, Tappara and Ilves, who are waiting for their semifinal opponents, this is probably the best fit. Tappara will start the quarterfinals on Friday and Ilves on Saturday, so there will be no time for the opponents.

TPS already had time to visit the gates of the summer vacation in their Tuesday evening home match against Ässi. Dominic Turgeon beat the Spades to a 1–0 lead midway through the second period.

The lead lasted until the closing ten minutes. TPS managed to lose its long two-man superiority in between, until the ferocious pressure finally brought results. Aarne Intonen blew the 4,800-strong Turkuhalli into jubilation with his superior equalizer in 52:13.

Moments later, Ässien For Emil Erholtz was awarded a dubious penalty after he knocked down the TPS goalkeeper in a penalty kick Lassi Lehtinen on – with the help of the Turku defense.

TPS punished mercilessly. Jonne Tammela scored a 2–1 winning goal with superiority at 56:34. It was really hot in the ässäleiri after the goal, and the head coach Karri Kivi shared his passionate views on Erholtz’s coolness with the jury.

In Kouvola home team KooKoo, on the other hand, took the reins at the very beginning. Kasperi Ojantakanen and Miska Siikonen took KooKoo to a 2–0 lead in the opening set, and Kärpät never recovered from it.

Teemu Rautiainen increased the lead to 3–0 in the second period, until Arttu Paaso broke Kärppien’s copper in the middle of the final set.

However, the people of Oulu couldn’t make a decent run, and KooKoo got to celebrate the victory in front of more than 3,800 spectators.

The decisive third matches will be played on Thursday in Oulu and Pori.