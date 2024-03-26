Ice hockey | TPS pushed for the overtime victory – Jukurit grabbed the straw

TPS and Jukurit won on Tuesday. HIFK and Pelicans are twisting according to a long formula.

26.3. 22:15

Turku Football Club perseveres against the reigning Finnish champion in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey league. On Tuesday, TPS leveled the series at 2–2 at their home arena, when Tappara lost 2–1 in a match that went into overtime. TPS's winning goal was scored by Casimir Jürgens in time 71.19 The match series continues on Thursday in Tampere.

“We found good energy in the game. In all aspects, our game was not the best possible, but tenacity and patience brought us a valuable victory”, rejoiced the head coach of TPS Tommi Miettinen.

Tappara took advantage of his superiority in the opening set, when Anton Levtchi gave the guests the lead after more than six minutes of play. Despite the good goal positions, the net waved the next time only at the end of the second period, when Markus Nurmi brought the home team level.

In the final set, both teams had a couple of good situations, but TPS Philip Lindbergh and Tapparan Christian Heljanko fought brilliantly. Both goalkeepers recorded 20 saves in regular time.

Mikkelin From the point of view of the Jukurs, it would be desirable to find diesel for the bus rented by the club even on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Oulu Kärpi had a spot in the semifinals of the men's hockey league at Mikkeli Kalevankanka, but Jukurie's 5-2 home win extended the quarterfinal series to at least Thursday in Oulu.

Kärpät leads the match series, which is interrupted by four wins, with wins 3–1. After the lucky bounce of the winning goal of Tuesday's game, he scored in the empty Oulu goal Jesper Piitulainen. Jukurien Patrik Puistola (3+0) sealed the hat trick with two hits in the last two minutes.

“The track was opened. The entry in the opening set was strong. It was our best innings in this series. Our special situations are still raining. On Wednesday, we'll take a bus to Oulu, because we can't afford another charter (flight),” Piitulainen joked.

Tuesday's match ended with breathtaking fighting displays. At first, there weren't enough judges to separate each of the noisy duos. Disciplinary will have an interesting case to deal with, for example, about someone wearing Jukurien's gold helmet Niko from Huuhtanewho threw away his gloves, continuing to fight with his bare fists.

Kärpät headed straight to Mikkeli airport and the return flight on a charter plane.

of HIFK and the Pelicans match is being played in the second overtime at the time of writing.