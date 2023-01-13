Ice hockey | TPS broke HIFK’s four-game winning streak in overtime

League leader Lukko lost to Jukurei, all matches in the series round ended in home wins

A playoff spot chasing HIFK had won their previous four matches in the Hockey League, but faced their best in Turku on Friday, when TPS completed the fourth victory of the four-match series round after leaving the hall as overtime winners with goals 3–2.

Only 23 seconds of extra time needed to be played when TPS Aarne Intonen scored the decisive goal.

From Kuopio KalPa has stood out in this season’s League as a consistent finisher, and Friday’s round of matches did not deviate from the unwritten rule.

After two consecutive losses, KalPa faced Ässät from Pori on home ice and left Niirala’s hall with a 4–0 victory. In the standings, KalPa finished sixth, past Kärppi, who played two fewer matches.

Attacker from KalPa Juuso Könönen scored two goals. Goalkeeper Juha Jatkola kept zero with 13 saves.

Also tAnother team from Savoia, Jukurit, won at home when they beat Luko, who leads the league, 5–3 in Mikkeli. The loss was only Luko’s second in the last nine matches.

Jukurit served their guest a shock treatment after running away in the opening set in less than 13 minutes to take a 3-0 lead. In the first minute of the second period, the home lead was already 4–0, but Lukko went into the last break with two goals behind.

Luko was discouraged in the middle of the final set by the Konkar striker Pekka Jormakka, which, like a stealth, hit the Jukurei 5–2.

Jukurie’s twice hit striker Markus Oden scored his team’s important 1–0 and 2–0 goals.

Jukurit announced before the match that its Latvian striker Oskars Batna and Swedish defender Niclas Lundgren will continue in the Mikkeli club next season as well.

in Hämeenlinna HPK continued the series of home wins in the round by beating the league’s third-placed Pelicans 2–0. HPK guard Daniel Lebedeff needed 25 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Both goals for HPK were scored by a Canadian forward Michael Joly.