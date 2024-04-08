Pittsburgh's Finnish attackers were left with no power points in the match.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Toronto Maple Leafs took a 3–2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are fighting for a playoff spot, in overtime.

Pittsburgh's Finnish forwards who got modest playing time Jesse Puljujärvi and Valtteri Puustinen missed the match by power points.

Toronto has already secured its place in the spring playoffs, but Pittsburgh is in a fierce battle for the last playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Entry point Jake McCabe grabbed from the decisive hit in overtime Austin Matthews scored Toronto's 2–1 lead in the third period. It was Matthews' 65th hit of the season.

Among the league's active players, only the Washington Capitals have reached the same numbers Alexander Ovechkin, whose corresponding performance occurred in the 2007–2008 season. Larger readings must be sought from the last millennium.

Toronto still has five regular season games left, so Matthews has a chance to single-handedly pass Ovechkin for the NHL's biggest regular-season goaltending pot of this millennium.

The most regular season goals ever scored in one season Wayne Gretzky, which produced 92 hits in the 1981–1982 season. Finnish players have scored more goals in the regular season than Matthews Teemu Selänne (76 goals in the season 1992–1993) and Jari Kurri (71 goals in the 1984–1985 season, 68 goals in the 1985–1986 season).