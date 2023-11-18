Ice hockey | Toronto defeated Detroit in Stockholm – the Swedish superstar is on a high scoring streak

In the NHL, four games will be played in Stockholm this week, of which the meeting between Toronto and Detroit was the second.

Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings in Stockholm by 3–2.

Detroit managed to escape to a 2–0 lead in the second set, but Toronto struck back in the final set. The narrowing already occurred in the fourth minute of the third period by Tyler Bertuzzi from the hit.

William Nylander and John Tavares scored their own goals within a minute and a half of each other in the second half of the set. Nylander and Tavares were involved in every Toronto goal, as they both had two assists in addition to the goal.

Detroit’s Finnish defender Olli Määttä was on the ice for 16 minutes, but left the rink without any power points.

Nylander’s has scored points in every early season match. The streak has now stretched to 16 matches. Tavares, on the other hand, has reached power points in four consecutive matches.

Nylander has accumulated a total of 11 goals and 14 assists during his long scoring streak. He is fourth in the NHL points market. Vancouver is ahead of the Swedish striker with 27 points JT Miller, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

For Toronto, the win was the third in a row. Detroit, on the other hand, has lost two games in a row. The previous loss also came in Stockholm, when it faced the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Toronto will face the Minnesota Wild in Sweden on Monday.