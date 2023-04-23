Ice hockey | Topi Auvinen’s insight gave birth to a neck protector in the family business from Savoia, which is in demand in America – “These are the best in the world”

Kova Goalie is the company of married couple Topi and Noora Auvinen, which makes important neck protection for goalkeepers and also supplies other equipment for goalkeepers. We have several NHL goalies as customers.

Iron pond

Sign on the roadside in Rautalammi in Savo, it couldn’t be more modest. It makes a couple of racket blades pop. Outside the industrial property there are two hockey goalie sticks that have seen their best days. The door says “Tough Goalie”.

When you enter the door, there are goalkeeper mattresses and pontoons lined up along the wall. One of them is from more than ten years ago and looks quite special.

“Quirky, but they are still my favorite mattress,” says Top Auvinen, an amateur goalkeeper and, above all, the founder, CEO and one of the employees of the Kova Goalie company. The other is his spouse Noora Auvinen.

The mattresses are special, because Auvinen, 43, has made them himself. However, the company’s main product is not mattresses, but goalie neck guards and braces, which are used by dozens of NHL goalies, among others.

In addition, the company is employed by the tuning of goalkeepers’ equipment – in the current League finals, it is especially visible for the goalkeeper of Tappara Christian Heljangon in equipment. In addition, the product selection includes dog collars.

“ “I questioned everything.”

Topi Auvinen put on the first mattresses he made. The flipper and shield are also Auvinen’s production.

All started in practice already when Auvinen was a junior goalkeeper in Suonenjoki Kiekko-Karhui. He didn’t like his flipper and shield. So 15-year-old Auvinen made better ones himself.

“I wanted to do almost the opposite. I questioned everything.”

Almost 30 years later, he is still satisfied with the end result.

“What I developed for the first flipper in 1995, those [innovaatioita] came to the fins of other manufacturers only in the 2010s.”

Auvinen digs up the evidence, a rather original flipper and shield. Räpylä has, among other things, a “floating wrist tightening”, which has only become common in the last ten years.

Auvinen had a good foundation for making things, because her mother was a craft teacher. She advised on sewing. The materials were found at home.

“Old leather jacket and sofa leather are in the first fins and shields.”

High school after Auvinen studied at the Kuopio Academy of Design and later at the University of Lapland, but the making of hockey equipment was left for some time. Then, in 2011, he was asked to play on a hobby shift.

“I immediately became interested in equipment work, and after a few months I founded a side company. That’s when I started fixing struggles for others. At first, there were hardly any customers at all.”

However, the information spread and the turnover practically doubled every year. The first “workshop” was one room in an apartment in an apartment building in Jyväskylä.

“One room was full of equipment and materials, and there was also a sewing machine. It required quite a lot of understanding from the wife, because we also had small children.”

Noora Auvine obviously gained a lot of understanding, because the idea for the study came from her.

“I wouldn’t have suggested it myself.”

Gradually the room and the balcony were too small for “smelly equipment”, as Topi Auvinen expresses it. He acquired his own premises in 2014 in Jyväskylä, and the couple and their children ended up in Rautalammi in March 2018, which is near Suonenjoki, where they were both born.

Neck guards and braces for goalkeepers quickly became the main products. There was a clear reason for this. It took too long to make the flippers, and Auvinen was also self-critical.

“I stated that I wasn’t satisfied myself, even though the customers liked it [räpylöistä ja kilvistä]. They weren’t the best in the world like these [kaulasuoja ja henkselit] are.”

“ “This season, 40-50 goalies in the NHL use Kova Goalie’s neck guards and/or braces.”

The goalkeeper’s neck guard is Kova Goalie’s main product.

Thanks to Auvis’ insight, the neck guard is pleasant against the skin – it has, for example, no rubbing seams.

Mainly Topi and Noora Auvinen still do everything together, but to some extent they subcontract sewing from a company from Kuopio. The largest customer group is hobby goalkeepers aged 30–40.

You can get the player’s name on the equipment with an embroidery machine.

“The kind of goalkeepers who can afford and are interested in equipment.”

In addition to quality, Kova Goalie’s equipment can be embroidered, i.e. the player’s name and game number.

Major some of the neck guards and braces go to the United States, but the export started with very small steps. Word spread in Facebook groups focused on hockey gear. Eventually, NHL goaltenders joined as well.

“It was the very first one Mikko Koskinen.”

It was more or less a coincidence. A guardian known to Auvinen Marko Vuorela delivered protective shirts to Koskinen. Then it turned out that the neck protection used by Koskinen is no longer being manufactured.

“Marko asked if something similar could be done. We modified our shelter to be a little different, and that’s where it started. That fall [vuonna 2018] a goalkeeper I know well Wine Vehviläinen practiced Rinnee Peks [Nashville Predatorsin Pekka Rinne] with. I asked for our braces. That’s how all the molars were ordered from Nashville.”

Add your club next fall. Now the target was the Florida Panthers To Sergei Bobrov and his braces, but the Russian could not be reached at the Vierumäki training camp. Auvinen also posted a message on Instagram.

” He suddenly answered and took the suspenders, neck guard and toe straps [joilla patjat sidotaan luistimiin] to the test. He found them good and wanted more.”

More followed in the same season’s NHL All Stars match, where word spread about the little iron lamp about the company.

How how many NHL goalies are now customers?

“This season, 40-50 goalies in the NHL use Kova Goalie’s neck guards and/or braces.”

The number of people using Kova Goalie’s products in the playoffs is a little sad from Auvis.

“If only there had been twelve goalkeepers. Somewhat weaker representation than normal.”

“ “We’ve just been making good products and seeing what happens.”

Braces made for Kevin Lanki.

Among Kova Goalie’s customers are the Nashville Predators Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen and the Montreal Canadiens Jake Allen and Tampa Bay Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“Vasilevks has had our braces both times when he has lifted the jug [Stanley cup -pokaalia].”

In practice, the “NHL conquest” has taken place without any kind of marketing.

“We have not pushed these anywhere. We don’t have any kind of marketing budget or any representative anywhere. We’ve just been making good products and seeing what happens.”

However, not everything has always gone smoothly with NHL clubs.

“I just reminded the Boston Bruins that the invoice is already 1.5 years late. Most of them do pay their bills on time.”

Second an important field of work for Kova Goalie is the tuning and improvement of equipment. Here’s how it happens: Before Warrior gear goes to a league goalie, it’s sent to Kova Goalie for tuning.

“The changes are not that big,” Auvinen says in his modest way.

Samantien Auvinen actually retracts his comment.

“When Dominik Hrachovina played in Tappara, the equipment was modified with such a large hand that they hardly resembled the originals.”

Of the teams playing in the finals of the league, Pelicans is not a client of Kova Goalie, but Tappara still is.

“Heljango’s mattresses and flip-flops always go through this process before they go into use. Through us, Tappara is pretty much the biggest customer, largely due to Dominik.”

Hard Goalie currently makes “a few hundred” neck guards a year. Most of them go through the online store, but a few stores also have them for sale, the most recent in Japan being a Tokyo equipment store.

The amount may seem small, but it’s all about craftsmanship from start to finish. According to Auvinen, they get along reasonably well.

“There are relatively big costs here, but we can pay ourselves a moderate salary. You should grow a little to have more room to breathe.”

The new neck protector is not yet marketed.

Helpful dreams of developing new products, but there is not enough time. There is a new version of the neck guard, which is already on a couple of goalkeepers, including Boston With Linus Ullmarkin use, but it is not yet widely sold because it is exceptionally difficult to make.

The neck protector for sale also has a work step that only Topi Auvinen can do.

“There is one part of it that is so difficult to make that maybe that’s why no one has copied it. It’s also physically difficult when you have to twist it with your hands.”

What about flippers and shields, for example? Auvinen has promised to make only one.

“One pair of gloves [räpylä ja kilpi] I promised a friend two years ago. He has been waiting patiently”, Auvinen says and laughs.

Corporate the name attracts attention. It was initially Varusteversta, but with the expansion abroad, the name had to be changed.

“The old name didn’t work at all. One German customer started throwing words in Finnish. One of them was tough. It just somehow started to feel good.”

Kova Goalie will be located in the long building shown in the picture for a few more weeks. The company is moving to the premises of the former curtain wall in Rautalammi.

