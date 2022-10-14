Ice hockey | Top promise Joakim Kemell was caught under a hard tackle

Jypin’s Joakim Kemelli’s puck delivery to Ben Thomas.

of JYP and Tappara on Friday’s SC league match saw a really tough tackle, when Tappara Ben Thomas smothered Jypi’s super promise Joakim Kemellin over.

Kemell carried the puck handsomely in the central area and progressed all the way to Tappara’s defense area, but the youngster’s solo ended like a wall when Thomas stood stoutly in front.

Tappara posted a video of the collision on Twitter.

– This is what it looks like when you drive a tractor towards a wall named Ben Thomas.

Kemell only seemed to notice Thomas at the moment of impact. After the tackle, Kemell collected himself for a moment as another hurricane jersey went to talk to Thomas about the situation.

The situation pissed off Jypi’s head coach as well Jukka Rautakorvin to comment. Rautakorpi gave the jury his own view of the tackle situation.

Tappara won the match 5–1. Jypi’s only hit came from half the field Josh Tevez.

As Tappara’s maestro, super-amplification stirs once again Jori Lehteräwho plated Tappara’s first three hits.