Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Top promise Joakim Kemell was caught under a hard tackle

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

Jypin’s Joakim Kemelli’s puck delivery to Ben Thomas.

of JYP and Tappara on Friday’s SC league match saw a really tough tackle, when Tappara Ben Thomas smothered Jypi’s super promise Joakim Kemellin over.

Kemell carried the puck handsomely in the central area and progressed all the way to Tappara’s defense area, but the youngster’s solo ended like a wall when Thomas stood stoutly in front.

Tappara posted a video of the collision on Twitter.

– This is what it looks like when you drive a tractor towards a wall named Ben Thomas.

Kemell only seemed to notice Thomas at the moment of impact. After the tackle, Kemell collected himself for a moment as another hurricane jersey went to talk to Thomas about the situation.

The situation pissed off Jypi’s head coach as well Jukka Rautakorvin to comment. Rautakorpi gave the jury his own view of the tackle situation.

Tappara won the match 5–1. Jypi’s only hit came from half the field Josh Tevez.

See also  Corona bone of contention "basic protection" - the date for the Bundestag showdown is set

As Tappara’s maestro, super-amplification stirs once again Jori Lehteräwho plated Tappara’s first three hits.

#Ice #hockey #Top #promise #Joakim #Kemell #caught #hard #tackle

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally, genesis of a miracle | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.