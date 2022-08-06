Ice hockey | Top promise Aatu Räty fell ill with the corona virus before last year’s World Youth Championship, but now he can be one of Finland’s most important players

Last season, Aatu Rädy found efficiency in his game after he moved from Kärpi to Jukurei.

Mikkelin The corona wave that swept over Jukuri hit fatally just at the beginning of December last year.

The entire team was quarantined and the center forward Aatu Rädyn the trip to the youth WC was wiped out. For young Leijon and Rädy, the news came just before they left for Edmonton on December 14.

Then it seemed that Rädy’s career in the youth national teams ended there.

First the coronavirus took, then it brought. The same cataclysmic virus led to the suspension of the tournament in Canada, and now they are trying to play it again – from the beginning and at the same place.

Räty, 19, gets a new chance as a nice summer gift.

“I’m in a really good mood,” Räty says right before the tournament.

“At that time, I thought that it would be the last time I had the World Championships, but this is what happened. It’s a shame that it wasn’t possible to finish the game then, but it’s nice that I can participate.”

Central striker Räty has been one of the biggest promises of Finnish hockey for a few years.

At the World Youth Championship in Ostrava and Trinec in the Czech Republic at the turn of the year 2019–2020, Räty played as the youngest player in the games. The 17-year-old didn’t have an NHL booking yet, but he was ranked as a possible number one booking.

Development and expectations did not find the same route and in the end Räty was only called in the second round at the 2021 booking event. Around the same time, the status of the club team in Kärpi in Oulun was falling apart.

The role in the rink shrank, there was no way to find a place to play and everything culminated in a club transfer from Kärpi to Jukurei in the fall of 2022.

“I had signed a contract with Kärppi. I wanted to play there and honor the contract. Then the transfer happened and it was really good. Jukurit did well and I had good games. Otherwise, it was nice to be in Mikkeli.”

Did you change something in the game or in your attitude?

“Maybe I played with more confidence. Of course, all the successes fueled me and I played twice as much as I did in Kärpi. It’s a big change for anyone.”

Aatu Räty did not make it to the youth games at the turn of the year because he was in the crown himself. In the end, the entire competition was postponed due to the corona virus.

Butter be that all the detailed reasons why Räty began to slip in the NHL rankings will never be found out.

After all, he didn’t fall into any free fall, but the New York Islanders picked Rädy with number 59 at the end of the second round.

Around the same time as the booking, Räty scored four goals in a practice match against Sweden at the USA Youth Hockey Training Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In the youth national team, the games slipped, although it was different in Kärpi.

Aatu Rädy’s game started in Mikkeli last season.

In the end, the move freed up a lot of Rädy’s puck. He had to leave Oulu’s ties to a completely new place, a new kind of coaching and under a coach who only knew the player’s name and a little background.

Olli Jokinen coached his first season in Jukurei. He had a great NHL career behind him as a player, but as a coach Jukurit was the first professional team.

Jokinen admits that he didn’t know Räty, but he knew the expectations.

“If there has been talk about a guy for the last three years that he might be the number one pick in the entire draft, that kind of talk doesn’t happen in North America about players who can’t play,” says Jokinen.

“I knew that it was an absolutely incredible talent and I was thinking about how I would handle the talent. You had to be able to sell Aatu what could be improved in his playing. And what things had to be taken into account.”

“He was helped, but the credit goes to the player and he buys those ideas.”

Räty played 35 matches in Kärpi in the 2020–2021 season and collected 3+3 performances. In autumn 2022, he managed to play six matches in Kärpi and collected one assist point.

There was a rocket-like rise in Jukurei: 41 matches and tasty results 13+27=40.

The statistics tell a lot, although it is easy for young players to have age distortions when they can develop very quickly in a short time.

“ “Hockey is a big thing for me.”

A rag praises Joki as a coach. There were tips for playing, small details, but Räty says the biggest idea out loud.

“It helps the mind when you play well. Ice hockey is a big thing for me and defines a lot of the whole atmosphere. There are other things in life, but hockey is a really big thing.”

Based on the national team representations, Räty knew that the game was there somewhere. The skills were there, you just had to dig them out. Jokinen helped with that with his coaching team.

“The move to Jukurei was really good for me.”

In his long NHL career, Jokinen played the longest in Florida, but in total he played in no less than ten clubs. Someone says that getting the game rolling is more of a matter of the spirit world.

For Räty, Jokinen believes one big factor is trust.

“It is much easier to play when you have the coach’s trust. Able to play in a pressure-free environment, so to speak, and show what he can do,” says Jokinen.

A river got to see the best sides of Rädy’s game and skills, but he refuses to take any more credit for himself.

“Aatu Räty has learned how to play ice hockey in Oulu’s Kärpi. No one can deny that. In Mikkeli, he then got the opportunity to realize himself.”

One of Jokinen’s ten NHL clubs was the NY Islanders, with whom Rädy has a three-year rookie contract.

Räty will go as the number one center to chase the rare World Cup gold awarded in August, but the Islanders’ training camps, which will start after the games, are busy in his thoughts.

The organization is already becoming familiar when Räty joined the farm club Bridgeport Islanders after the Jukurs’ season and played two regular season games and six playoff games until Bridgeport’s season was over.

A tough playoff game begins at the training camp, when each of the club’s bookings from recent years wants a place at the top. Räty is one of them, but he does not take a position on whether it is realistic to reach the NHL next season.

“I am not asked that. You just have to play as well as you can.”

Jokinen sees that Rädy has enough skills to be an NHL player even in his first season. Jokinen justifies his statement with Rädy’s ability to defend, play without the puck and adapt to any role.

“The defense is at a good level for a young player and gives the opportunity to play in the base courts. I believe that there are really good chances to get a place in the game.”

Jokinen emphasizes that Rädy’s game is overall so good that he will struggle later in his career for top court positions, i.e. scoring units.

“I believe that he will not be seen in Europe right away. Will definitely play a long career in North America.”

Finland’s matches and playoffs of the World Youth Championship

Starting block: Wednesday 10.08. at 1 a.m. Latvia–Finland.

Thursday 11.08. at 21:00 Finland–Czech Republic.

Sunday 14.8. at 21:00 Finland–Slovakia.

Tuesday 16.08. at 1 a.m. Canada–Finland.

Semi-finals:

Wednesday 17.08. at 7:00 p.m. quarter-final one, at 10:30 p.m. quarter-final two, Thursday 18:08. at 2:00 quarter round three, at 5:30 quarter round four.

Semi-finals:

Friday 19.08. at 23:00 semi-final one and Saturday 20.8. at 3:00, semi-final two.

Bronze match on Saturday 20.8. at 11 pm and the final match on Sunday 21.8. at 3:00 a.m.

The times are Finnish time. It’s nine hours later in Edmonton.