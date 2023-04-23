Ice hockey | Tommi Niemelä’s words in the direction of the SM league continue: “Clear instructions have been given”

The Pelicans narrowed the final wins to 1–2.

Pelicans narrowed the wins to 1–2 in the SM league finals after defeating Tappara 4–1 in the Nokia Arena on Saturday.

The referee line has spoken in the first two finals, and the same rally continued in the aftermath of the third final.

Tappara’s head coach Jussi Tapola called for a unified line of judges after the third match. The referee line became extremely permissive in the third period. The whistles stayed away from the lips of the head referee duo.

“If a line is chosen in the first round, then the line should be kept. It doesn’t happen that the first and second sets are whistled on a certain line and in the third set the line goes in a completely different direction. Whatever the line, they should be judged according to that,” Tapola commented at the press conference after the match.

The Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä was noticeably more relaxed than after the previous two matches that ended in defeat.

Lahtelaiskouts were also questioned about refereeing, but Niemelä continued the same rally as after the previous matches.

“I have been given clear instructions that I may not comment on them, even though the SM League claimed otherwise today,” he said.

“Yes, you get those compliments,” Tapola interjected.

“It is commenting and I have received clear instructions that I am not allowed to comment,” Niemelä assured.

The host of the match’s press conference clearly wanted to hear from Niemela about the hot topic and even promised to pay his possible fines.

“I think you don’t have that much money to pay those fines,” Niemelä threw a big grin on his face.

The fourth final will be played next Tuesday in Lahti.