Ice hockey | Tommi Niemelä’s confusing revelation in the Nokia arena – “I’m not allowed to comment on anything”

Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä kept the rumblings in his stomach.

The Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä is known as a positive and smiling coach, but in Wednesday’s opening final in the Nokia Arena, Niemelä’s other face was seen.

Niemelä got really hot after Tappara’s opening goal in the first period. Niemelä challenged the goal as goalkeeper interference, but the goal was accepted.

Niemelä was convinced that before Kristian Tanunsen goal scored by the Pelicans’ number one guard Patrik Bartošák prevention work was interrupted.

“It was a clear interference of the goalkeeper. It is still incomprehensible to me how it was accepted. If the goalkeeper is hit in the neck with a stick, then you don’t get the same start to the next situation”, Niemelä was amazed in the Nokia Arena’s uumeni.

Niemelä didn’t buy the judges’ reasoning for allowing the goal even after the explanations.

“Something was talked about there, that he still got to go into a blocking situation. I still don’t get it.”

Pelicans was able to come back to level in the second set, but the turning point of the match became Ben Blood’s a catch taken in 36:48, for which Tappara scored a 2–1 winning goal.

After the match, Niemela made some special comments when he was asked for his opinion on the match’s refereeing line.

“I am not allowed to comment on these. This is a weird situation in Finland that I can’t comment on”, Niemelä dodged.

Is there anyone out there if you comment on the referee line?

“I’m not allowed to comment on any of this.”

When Niemelä was asked if this was some new policy from the League, the answer was familiar.

“I am not allowed to comment on anything.”

Pelicans got on top of the game better in the second period and controlled the puck, but at the end of the period Tappara was mercilessly inoculated from his positions.

The Pelicans had a lot of room for improvement in regulating their emotions.

“I think the result drove it a lot. That annoyed me the most. We had to go through it pretty strongly in the second halftime. It’s no use thinking about the result, we have to focus on the game and improving it,” Niemelä insisted.

After Tappara’s 3–1 goal, the golden helmet Lukáš Jašek left furiously to the side of the dressing room.

“There was a little more to it in the background than that goal. I can’t comment on that either,” Niemelä laughed.

Before the collapse, the Pelicans had their own searching times in the second period.

“We played a good 17 minutes in the second half. There should have been more than one goal. A top gang like Tappara gets those certain plots, and they hit all the targets,” said Niemelä.

“It is also a fact that we must be able to defend those places better. Clear improvement is needed.”

Tappara decided the end of the second period of the opening final with a sum of three goals.

In the clear With Tappara leading 5–1, Niemelä took first keeper Bartošák on the bench, and finished the match Jasper Patrikainen.

Niemelä announced right after the opening final that Bartošák will play in Friday’s second game in Lahti.

Niemelä demands a clear improvement from his team for Lahti’s Friday evening.

“At least in terms of gameplay, we clearly need to improve on this. There’s probably a pretty nice cabin there, at least. Let’s see if everyone can keep their thoughts in the game. That is our challenge. That’s where we have to be on the winning side.”