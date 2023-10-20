Ice hockey | Timo Jutila’s risk of hundreds of thousands of euros paid off – more than a million profits in two years

Timo Jutila has earned a seven-figure sum in the arena business.

The Lion Legend Timo Jutila and his Fairy tale-their wives took a big risk a few years ago.

At that time, they rented a hall from the Nokia Arena during the construction phase, which they paid for the equipment themselves.

The equipment alone cost a large sum, but Jutila’s company’s financial statements show that they signed a five-year lease with the arena company, the value of which is no less than 496,000 euros.

But the risk has paid off.

Jutiliden Jetsetclub Oy’s most recent financial statement shows that the company made a profit of 359,000 euros in its financial period that ended in June.

When it is added to the previous year’s financial statements, when the company made a profit of 719,000 euros, it can be said that Jutilat earned more than a million euros in two years.

It appears from the documents of the general meeting that Jutilat paid itself 100,000 euros in dividends this year. Other distributable profits remained in the company’s coffers, which has more than 900,000 euros.

“If you start counting the number of hours and kilometers, they are also quite considerable. Yes, investments have been made here”, Jutila told IS a year ago.

Chatting the background of the two top results are the World Ice Hockey Championships, which were played in Tampere’s new arena two years in a row.

For the World Cup, the company sold not only opportunities for its own premises, but also organized VIP events in other facilities.

The company’s space can be rented for any event in the Nokia Arena, so business is guaranteed in the future. Satu Jutila previously told Iltalehti that they organize around 200 events a year in the space.

The next big job will probably be the European basketball championships, which will be played in the Nokia Arena in 2025.

He was the first to tell about the company’s most recent financial statements Evening newspaper.