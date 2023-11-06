Ice hockey | Tilde, 15, who was violently tackled, was taken to the hospital by ambulance: “As if Mike Tyson had hit him”

Promising 15-year-old Swedish ice hockey player Tilde Wahtramäki was tackled to the hospital on Sunday in the bronze match of TV-pucken, the Swedish broadcasting company SVT tells.

TV-puck brings together Sweden’s best junior girls and boys under the age of 15 in the same tournament, i.e. it is the Swedish equivalent of the Pohjola camp organized in Finland.

Wahtramäki’s bronze match, which represented Stockholm, ended in the second round in 24:08, when Uplan’s Amalia Ojanne tackled him dangerously to the side.

“It was an extremely dangerous Tackle considering that it happened a meter away from the edge”, SVT’s expert Maria Rooth once

Wahtramäe, who crashed head first into the side, was rushed from the ice to the hospital by ambulance. Ojanne received a match penalty for his tackle.

Stockholm won the bronze medal match 2–0. The girls’ championship went to Taalainmaa, which fell in the final West Götaland 3–0.

Wahtramäki there was good news about voin on Monday, when SVT caught up with the coach of the Stockholm team Lasse Billing.

“We got him home to Stockholm by bus yesterday because he wanted to travel home with the girls. He was bruised but in good spirits,” Billing said.

Billing confirmed that Wahtramäe survived the situation without long-term injury.

“His back hurts. As though Mike Tyson would have hit him. It was a giant bang,” he added.

Wahtramäe collected TV pucken in five initial block in the match the points were 4+3=7, but missed November the final tournament in three matches without power.

Wahtramäe, who represents Hanvikens SK at club level and also played in AIK’s under-20 team this season, also played in TV-pucken a year ago. At that time, he celebrated gold in the Stockholm team.