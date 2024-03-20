Ice hockey | Ticket prices rose in Lahti without hesitation: “Of course there has been feedback”

The quarterfinals of the SM league started. The ticket prices for the Pelicans' home games are raising eyebrows.

Lahti

SM league the quarter-final series will kick off in three locations on Wednesday evening.

The series of matches between Pelicans, who ranked third in the regular season, and HIFK, who remained sixth, is expected to be a steady and hot-blooded battle.

The first match of the semifinal series will be played at the ice hall in Lahti.

The short distance between Lahti and Helsinki allows away fans a great opportunity to travel to the venue during the match series.

However, you have to be ready to pay for it.

The ticket prices for the Pelicans' home games have caused a bit of a stir on social media.

“As a Pelsu fan, you can't help but wonder about your own team's price policy,” sneered one message service in X.

“Has the moped gotten a little out of hand?” said the other.

Pelicans put tickets on sale last Friday. Lahtelaisueura's price accordion stands out from other quarter-final teams, as the cheapest price to get to the Pelicans' home games is 43.50 euros.

The semi-final opponent HIFK's home matches can be accessed with the cheapest ticket, the second most expensive of the quarter-final teams.

The cheapest ticket for the second game played on Friday at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink costs 24 euros.

For Wednesday's opening match at the Lahti Ice Hall, a ticket to the standing stands costs 43.50 euros.

The cheapest seats are available in blocks A1-A5 of the upper stand for 54.50 euros. Tickets for the long side lower deck cost from 65.50 euros to 76.50 euros.

The ticket costs from 55.50 euros to 58.50 euros for seats K18 in the end stands.

Pelicans CEO Lauri Pöyhönen according to the pricing has gathered a lot of feedback in the direction of the Pelicans office.

“Of course, there has been feedback about those prices, but our pricing basis is that we have the most expensive team in history,” Pöyhönen announces.

“When you look at the reference clubs playing in the quarterfinals from, for example, Tampere and Helsinki, our roster doesn't lose in that price, at least. In terms of conditions and hall capacity, we lose again.”

Lahten the maximum capacity of the ice rink is 4,403 spectators. For example, the legendary Nordis attracts 8,200 spectators.

“However, here you should be able to make a business result and build next season's team. Working with these tools has to be like this,” explains Pöyhönen for his club's pricing policy.

The ticket prices for the third quarter-final match, which will be played in Lahti on Saturday at 5 p.m., are much higher. For example, a place in the standing viewing area costs 48.50 euros.

Despite the criticism of the price, Lahti's ice rink immediately swelled in Wednesday's opening match.

“Right now in Lahti and Päijät-Hämee, you can see a positive puck addiction,” Pöyhönen muses.