Friday, December 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | This shot sows unspeakable terror – Now we dare to talk about its effect

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | This shot sows unspeakable terror – Now we dare to talk about its effect

This is how prodigy Connor Bedard’s admired shot goes. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Connor Bedard’s wrist shot is, in sports parlance, deadly. An expert and Finnish goalkeepers tell what makes it so special and effective.

One a single attribute of a junior player had hardly ever been talked about as much.

Not that the expectations at the general level weren’t completely unreasonable.

Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard has been invited for five years already for the future of hockey. Last summer’s number one reservation in the NHL has become an extension of the list Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid’s after – as premature as it is for a player who only turned 18 last summer.

#Ice #hockey #shot #sows #unspeakable #terror #talk #effect

See also  Judgments | The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker was sentenced to 21 years in prison
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a drone in the Moscow region

The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a drone in the Moscow region

Recommended

No Result
View All Result