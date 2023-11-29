Ice hockey | This shot sows unspeakable terror – Now we dare to talk about its effect

Connor Bedard’s wrist shot is, in sports parlance, deadly. An expert and Finnish goalkeepers tell what makes it so special and effective.

One a single attribute of a junior player had hardly ever been talked about as much.

Not that the expectations at the general level weren’t completely unreasonable.

Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard has been invited for five years already for the future of hockey. Last summer’s number one reservation in the NHL has become an extension of the list Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid’s after – as premature as it is for a player who only turned 18 last summer.