Ice hockey | This man is the head coach of the Jokers – the NHL hero whispered the stunned words in Pori in 2009

Jokeri head coach Tero Määtt didn’t live up to all expectations as a player. Now he plans to turn all the stones as a coach.

Paint smells and the drills are working.

The workers are finishing the positions while the Jokers players are finishing ice training. A corridor opens from the lobby of the brand new Herttoniemi ice rink, along which is the Joker’s locker room and across from it is the coaches’ office.

That’s where the head coach sits Tero Määtt.

The hall, inaugurated in September, also houses a gym and an office.

“Our everyday life revolves here. Everything is fine and there is enough of everything,” says 41-year-old Määttä and calls the hall a training center.

Jokerit trains and has its headquarters in Herttoniemi and plays its home matches in Kerava and in the Helsinki Ice Hall.

Home games are far away.

“We have done everything to make it easy for the players to come to the game. Maintenance takes care of the equipment, so the players can come as if to a home game, even though it’s in a different place than this training center.”

Jokeri’s historic Mestis season starts on Thursday with an away match against reigning champion Kiekko-Espoo.

Ice hockey the next crowd can remember Määtä as a strong league team of the early 2000s, who played a total of 452 regular season matches for Blues and Ässi.

When he was younger, Määtt was a real NHL promise who won junior championships with the Jokers and was about to win the under-18 World Championship gold in 2000.

The following summer, the San Jose Sharks booked Määtä in the second round with number 41.

Tero Määttä played in Espoo Blues at the beginning of the millennium. I match Ilves Antti Bruu below.

However, the expectations were never fulfilled and Määtta did not go further than Sweden.

“I definitely didn’t do things well enough, which led to me not reaching my full potential as a player. My career fell a little short, but I’ve never really messed around,” he admits.

The world championship of the Little Lions was the last major feat of his career.

“Back then, it was naively thought that these championships would happen. If there’s anything I’ve learned from my career, it’s that as a coach I leave no stone unturned to reach my goals.”

Rotten was involved in the legendary qualifying series between Ässie and Vaasan Sport in the spring of 2009. There was rot on the back lines of the spade shirts.

Everything went wrong in Pori that season.

“It started to be bad luck too. In the last games we had three and a half fit defenders. We took more into the lineup so we don’t show it. The part was so broken,” he says.

Määtt himself could play.

“We took spare bats to the changing room, so that we can cut them off, so that we can get some oxygen somewhere. It was such a survival.”

Broken sticks brought extra timeouts.

Aces beat Sport in the seventh match in Pori and survived. The league position was preserved.

“We were in the booth when someone came to say that the audience was waiting for us. We had thought that we would leave here with as little noise as possible.”

The public demanded the players back. Aces’ NHL hero Erik Rasmussen was on the ice in awe as the fans cheered and waved.

“He whispered to me that what the fuckdo they think we won some championship”, Määtta laughs.

“It says that he may not have understood the significance of the matter. It also says that Pori’s grandstand was on our side in the end.”

Tero Määttä says that he maintains stricter discipline in training than in games.

His playing career after Määttä took a year off from the pool, drew oxygen and then tried coaching as an assistant coach for the Kiekko-Vantaa A youth team. I liked the job. He got the best from the Suomi series as the head coach of Porvoon Hunters.

Määttä left to build his own package as a coach.

He worked two jobs at the same time. During the day, he works as a property management supervisor in Vantaa.

In the evenings, he drove to Porvoo to train. Working days started at seven in the morning. He was home by nine in the evening.

“It was a tough time but really rewarding. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been there for four years. We went on ice hockey terms. I experienced coaching at Hunters as such a laboratory for coaching.”

Then the Jokers were called. Määtta accepted the job as the pilot of the Jokers A-youths. He served in the position for five seasons and was able to serve as head coach in one KHL match as well.

Transition It was natural to become the head coach of the Jokerien Mestis team. Now Määttä is in a pressure cooker for the first time as a coach, because the interest of the public and the media towards the Jokers is great.

You have to be successful.

“There is definitely pressure and there should be. I’ve never been afraid of pressure,” Määttä says bluntly.

The former Pak has clear goals in his new career as a coach.

“My goal is to be a head coach in the League in the next few years. It’s not a dream, but everything I do aims to make it a goal. I don’t know if it will be in Jokers or somewhere else, but I’d rather of course be in Jokers.”

Määtä’s contract with Jokeri is for two years.

Määtä works as an assistant coach Mika Niskanena former league player himself, with whom Määttä once played in the Blues.

“Nisse and I are already in the fifth season in Jokers. We know each other well.”

Under the leadership of head coach Tero Määtä, Jokerit will fight for the top spots in Mestis.

Jokers has got a young and skilled team in Mestis, for which Määtä has a clear way of playing in mind.

“We want to play a fun attacking game where the players are allowed to be creative and brave. Of course, certain structures must also be found. I claim that we are a resilient, fit and athletic team, which is the stronger side in the matches,” he says.

Jokerit, which is making a new arrival, is a traditional giant, where the pressure is not only on the coach and club management, but also on the players.

“We have discussed the issue with the players, how we deal with pressure, for example,” Määttä says.

In the series opener in Espoo, the 6,982-seat Metro-arena was sold out.

“These players have probably never experienced such an audience,” Määtt thinks before the match.

As a coach, his job is to make sure that the tension or charge does not go overboard and break out as an endless hurling.

“Can we talk to the players here that it’s not such a big deal to go play in front of a big audience. But it’s not always that easy. I remember from my career as a player myself that you can talk about all kinds of things, but when the game starts, you can often forget the things you learned and taught.”

