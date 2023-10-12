Ice hockey | This is what the game-changing decision of the SM League means – one clause will soon decide a lot

You can soon get into the ice hockey SM league by qualifying. The number of teams in the coming years will be decided by one decision this winter.

Ice hockey The SM League announced a revolutionary decision after its general meeting on Thursday evening. The league qualifiers will return to the program in the spring of 2025.

At that time, the team that finished last in the SM league and the winner of Mestis will meet in the qualifying series for the first time since spring 2013.

Even if the champion of Mestis wins the league team, it does not automatically mean promotion, but the league license conditions must also be met.

Fact The decisions of the press conference decision: From spring 2025 and onward, annual qualifiers will be held between the team that finished last in the SM league and the winner of Mestis. By winning the mentioned series of matches, the champion of Mestis has the opportunity to advance to the SM league. decision: From spring 2024 onwards, the license conditions of Jääkiekon SM-liiga Oy will be added as a condition for moving up to the SM-league, the victory of Mestis in that season in addition to winning the SM-liiga qualifiers. decision: In accordance with the decision of the actual general meeting, the number of teams in the SM league will be limited to a maximum of 16 teams from the 2025–26 season. decision: In the event that a league club gives up its league position, the vacant position will not be filled.

SM league announced that starting in spring 2024, Mestis’ victory in the season when the Mestis team is seeking promotion to the league will be added to the league license conditions.

This means that Kiekko-Espoo can move up to the league immediately for the next season 2024–25 without the Mestis championship. In this case, the old license terms are still in use.

Kiekko-Espo has until the end of October to submit a license application.

The SM League also announced that starting from the 2025–26 season, the number of teams in the series will be limited to a maximum of 16 teams.

However, this does not mean that there will be 16 teams in the series at that time or even after that. This is the “Espoo article”.

Only Kiekko-Espoo’s cabinet increase would increase the number of teams in the SM league to 16. However, the increase is still far from certain, as the league’s current license terms require evidence of financially profitable operations over several seasons.

In its last fiscal year, Kiekko-Espoo made a loss of almost 400,000 euros with a turnover of 950,000 euros, which may become a threshold question when deciding on license eligibility.

“For now, we have financial statement information from them, but I haven’t looked into it in detail yet. It will be considered by the licensing committee in due course. It will happen after that, if Espoo submits the application”, the president of the SM league Heikki Hiltunen commented at the press conference.

Kiekko-Espoo and the Jokers are looking for the League. Espoo would already like for the 2024–25 season, Jokerit for the following season.

The number of teams in the coming years therefore depends only on the fate of Kiekko-Espoo’s license application. If it is not accepted, in that case a maximum of 15 teams will play in the SM league in the coming years – maybe even less.

“If [kaudella 2024–25] there are 15 teams, so the loser of the qualifiers is eliminated,” underlined Hiltunen.

“If there is a natural exit in between and there are only 14 teams, then it will be 14 teams and the qualifiers. If a club gives up a place in the SM league, the place will not be filled, but the number of teams in the series will decrease.”

So is it possible that a team would like to give up their league place or that one of the current ones might not meet the license conditions?

“This is risky business, and that possibility is always there. On the other hand, there may also be a desire for someone to give up [sarjapaikasta]. Depending on the situation.”

“Now the league community also assumes that this model is permanent. So that there is no fear that if you sometimes give up in the league and want to develop your activities, the league will not be closed in the meantime,” Hiltunen said.

“ “This model is permanent. So that there is no fear that if you sometimes give up in the league and want to develop your activities, the league will not be closed in the meantime.”

Among the current small clubs in the SM league, HPK and SaiPa, for example, are known to be financially very tight.

“The door is not closed if you want to leave the league to get some speed, work and come back. There was a good discussion about this with the shareholders, that the model must work in both directions.”

The Jokerit has announced that they will not be looking for a league place until the 2025–26 season. The new license conditions mean that it cannot be promoted to the league by a cabinet decision, but only on a sporting basis.

Restoring the league qualifiers will also mean, if not an end to, the annual clearance sales of the SM League, then a considerable calming down.

Long due to the closed series, the financial gap between the SM league and Mestis has grown huge.

Hiltunen was not yet able to answer whether the SM league would offer some kind of financial support package to the club that might be relegated to Mesti.

“We discussed it today at the general meeting, and we will come back to it when the game systems and others become more detailed.”

Hiltunen said that the 15 member clubs of the SM League made Thursday’s decisions unanimously. It can be considered somewhat of a surprise, because in recent years there has been talk that several league clubs would like to hold on to the advantages they have achieved and thus the series is strictly closed.

“In a way, we have noticed that it is time for the league to change and move forward. And restores the much-needed athletic rise and drama to the lower end of the league as well.”

“I believe that the entire league community recognizes and is aware of the situation, that you can’t just stay on the defensive, it’s better to make bold decisions. Often brave decisions are difficult but ultimately the best,” said Hiltunen.