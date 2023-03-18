Ice hockey | This is the spirit of the game – Eetu Koivistoinen wants to knock out the club that made him the star of the league

When Helsinki IFK starts its playoff game on Saturday with Rauma Äijänsuo, center forward Eetu Koivistoinen is in a familiar place.

Koivistoinen, 27, who is playing his second season at HIFK, grew from Mestis raw to a mature league player in Rauman Luko. The six years spent with the people of Rauma were crowned when the spring 2021 Finnish championship returned the “Son” to Rauma after a 58-year hiatus.

The first away games in Rauma made the excitement rise to the surface. Since then, there have been enough games that the tension is less, but there are still familiar faces in the team.

“Mattila Julius there must have been quite a lot of things during the season. There are a lot of players I’ve played with who have been chain friends. It’s great to be able to play against friends. The game takes you along.”

Eetu Koivistoinen, who played in the lock, was chosen as the best player of the playoffs in corona spring 2021.

Although Koivistoinen’s birthplace is Tampere and the breakthrough seen in Rauma, the center forward’s background is firmly in the capital region. The reason for the place of birth is that the father Tommi Koivistoinen played in 1995 as TPV’s goalkeeper in the Veikkausliiga.

And for the next year, the family returned to the capital region, when the father’s job changed to HJK goal. Enthusiasm for sports caught the boy as well, but his main sport was found on ice instead of grass.

“I also played football for quite a long time. I ended up in the C2 juniors, until then I had to play in the summer. I was better at hockey. I always played in the top team in my age group”, says Eetu Koivistoinen.

The career progressed first in the Espoo Ice Club, later in the Blues’ junior teams, but in the end the road to the league map did not take a straight route.

In season In 2013–14 Koivistoinen played for the Blues in the A-youth league, but the statistics of the following season quickly caught the eye.

In the 2014–15 season, Koivistoinen played in Kirkkonummi’s Salamoi A-youth Suomi series and second division games. There was a gap year in the most rigorous pursuit of professionalism due to my mother’s illness.

The mother, who worked in Abu Dhabi, had a brain hemorrhage in the summer, when part of the rest of the family was in the United Arab Emirates. During the same summer, Eetu, who had turned 19, had returned to Finland a little earlier.

“As a young boy, I had to keep my grandparents and relatives up to date for a while. Time passed in a fog for a few days. In the end, everything went well. Nothing permanent remained, and everything is as it should be,” says Koivistoinen.

At that point in the summer, the venue for the upcoming season was not yet known. The incident stopped me so much that the continuation of my puck career was not at the top of my mind, even though, according to Koivistoinen, I never got bored with the sport.

“It was a while that I couldn’t do anything and in that situation I didn’t necessarily want to go anywhere else. When I first told my parents that I don’t necessarily want to play anymore, I probably thought it was the final decision. When I got a little perspective, the thought came pretty quickly that I want to try again if I can find a place.”

Koivistoinen went to Kirkkonummi, lured by his friends. Just before Christmas, Koivistoinen’s phone rang when the Blues’ A-youth coach for the next season Timo Hirvonen called and offered the opportunity to join the training club the following spring.

A way to return to bigger circles had been found, but the final direction for the next season was found in Luko’s organization. Rauma was offered a 1+2 year contract, where the first year went to Keuruu in Mestis. Success had the opportunity to redeem the league contract from the 2016–17 season.

Eetu Koivistoinen is playing his second season at HIFK.

Koivistoinen used the opportunity he got and got nine league games under his belt already during the Mestis season. Since then, there has been no need to flash to the lower series.

The role gradually grew, and in Luko’s 2020–21 championship season, Koivistoinen was one of the key players for the Rauma team. He was awarded as the best player of the playoffs, and he won the points exchange of the playoffs with 6+9.

This spring, the goal is to send the former team on summer vacation at the end of the quarterfinals. HIFK’s up-and-coming season was finally enough for a place in the quarterfinals.

“In the last 30 games, we started from quite a bit behind, but we fought our way into the top six. It’s a big thing to get a little rest before the playoffs start,” says Koivistoinen.

HIFK’s season took a turn for the better around the turn of the year. A trip to Switzerland for the Spengler Cup in the days between Christmas has been suggested as a turning point. Koivistoinen also signs that the trip was good for the team.

“Perhaps it was noticed there that we can play with the puck with quality. We played against top Swedish and Swiss teams. Courage was found, which was a little lacking. Our feed quality has improved a lot since the beginning of the season. It helps a lot when you get several passes in a row,” says Koivistoinen.

Fact Playoff schedules HIFK and Lukko will play the playoffs on the following schedule. Sat 18.3. at 18:30 Lock–HIFK Mon 20.3. at 18:30 HIFK–Lukko Wed 22.3. at 18:30 Lukko –HIFK Fri 24.3. at 18:30 HIFK–Lukko If necessary: Sat 25.3. at 17:00 Lukko–HIFK Mon 27.3. at 18:30 HIFK–Lukko Wed 29.3. at 18:30 Lock–HIFK

