Ice hockey | This is Jesse Puljujärvi's contract – Sidney Crosby made an immediate impression

Jesse Puljujärvi is applying for an NHL spot on a new team. He has a ten day trial period.

Jesse Puljujärvi returned to NHL team action on Sunday when he practiced for the first time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Puljujärvi says by phone that he flew to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

“It's going really well. I got an opportunity here, and work has been done for this, so it feels good,” says Puljujärvi.

In recent weeks, Puljujärvi has been training with the Kärppie SM league team. There is a long rehabilitation behind him, as both hips of the winger were operated on.

The first practices with the Penguins came quickly.

“It went just fine. We did basic training. A few rotations, over and under strength and a couple of 5-5 pieces.”

Puljujärvi also participated in special situation exercises.

“I was running around a bit under power.”

The Finn also became the team's captain, a hockey legend Sidney Crosby alongside.

“I took a spin on it once.”

“That's an exemplary guy. He was the first on the ice. You can tell right away that he's a leader,” characterized Puljujärvi.

Puljujärvi has a ten-day trial period with the club.

The goal, of course, is to cash in on the contract from the Penguins.

“I want to be a player who can bring something to the game every night. A plus player.”

Lake Puljujärvi played 58 regular season games last season with the Edmonton Oilers with 5+9 before moving to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The new environment did not bring the desired result: 17 regular season matches with 0+2 points and seven playoff matches, in which one assist was scored.

During the last season, Puljujärvi didn't publicly talk about his hips and he hasn't wanted to reminisce about the old ones since then, but it's clear that the troubles also affected his game.

“Of course they were a bit of a hindrance. That's why it was necessary to do such a big operation. There are no explanations.”