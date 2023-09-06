Ice hockey | This is how the SM league captains reacted to the return of the Jokers – “Great thing”

Ice hockey’s Mestis club Jokers’ return to the Finnish ice hockey map interests and speaks to the captains of the SM league as well.
Finnish The Jokers have been the biggest talking points in hockey at the beginning of the new season.
Even though Jokerit plays in Mestis, its return to the domestic puck map after a break of almost ten years has been received with joy among SM league players as well.
This became apparent when the league captains were asked about it at the media conference of the series on Monday.
“Awesome thing. Absolutely amazing. If there is another club for me in this country than Aces, it is Jokerit. When the war broke out, I had a strong hope that the Jokerit would return to the Finnish leagues as soon as possible”, the Ässie captain was happy Jesse Joensuuwho played in the Jokers from 2015 to 2022.
Pelicans captain Miika Roine especially rejoiced for the joker juniors.
“Joker’s juniors see a chance to get into the representative crew again. It’s a big deal for their community,” Roine said.
Several league captains had noticed how Jokerit has received a lot of media attention even before Mestis’ season has even started.
“I have followed the phenomenon through the media. The Jokers’ return to Suomi-kiekko is welcome and a great thing”, KooKoo’s captain Otto Paajanen said.
“The return of the jokers increases the media attention of the entire hockey. And competition too”, Luko’s captain Julius Mattila line.
Also captain of local rival HIFK Ilari Melart has a positive attitude towards the return of the Jokers.
“I think it will be good for Finnish ice hockey in the long run,” Melart said.
JYP captain Robert Rooba hoped to be able to play in the Helsinki Hall, i.e. the former Hartwall Arena.
“I have never been able to play a league game for Hartsu. When Jokerit was in the league, I was always in the stands for away games. It would be great to be able to play there.”
League captains however, they do not believe that the Jokerit will be able to capture the Mestis championship in their first season. The captains prefer Kiekko-Espoo, even though Jokerit starts the Mestis season with a large player budget of 300,000 euros.
Reigning champion Kiekko-Espoo collected nine votes in the league captains’ vote, Jokerit only two.
Iisalmi IPK got one vote. KalPan flagged for the people of Iisalmi Tuomas Kiiskinen.
“Let’s bet the Mestis championship near Kuopio, i.e. Iisalmi.”
Another scattered voice went to Imatra.
“Someone other than Jokerit or Kiekko-Espoo. Ketterä has been pretty good in recent years,” announced Tapparan Otto Rauhala.
There was no representative from Kärpi at Monday’s event, because the team is camping in the Czech Republic.
This was the answer
What do you think of the return of the Jokers?
Who will win Mesti?
Ilari Melart, HIFK
– I think it will be good for Finnish ice hockey in the long run.
– Kiekko-Espoo.
Juuso Hietanen, HPK
– Good thing.
– Kiekko-Espoo.
Niklas Friman, Ilves
– It’s a great thing for Finnish hockey and also in my opinion. It’s great that the buzz there has gotten off to a good start.
– Jokers.
Pekka Jormakka, Jukurit
– I saw it as an old joker, really great stuff.
– Jokers.
Robert Rooba, JYP
– A great thing for the whole series. I myself have never been able to play a league game for Hartsu. When Jokerit was in the league, I was always in the stands for away games. It would be great to play there.
– I still believe in Kiekko-Espoo.
Tuomas Kiiskinen, KalPa
– Increase visibility and interest in Finnish ice hockey. More teams are needed for the capital region.
– Let’s bet the Mestis championship near Kuopio, i.e. Iisalmi. That is, IPK.
Otto Paajanen, KooKoo
– I have followed the phenomenon through the media. The Jokers’ return to Finnish ice hockey is a welcome and great thing.
– Kiekko-Espoo is strong.
Julius Mattila, Lukko
– The return of the Jokers increases the media attention of the entire hockey. And competition too.
– Kiekko-Espoo. I don’t know enough about the Joker project yet.
Miika Roine, Pelicans
– Great job. Joker’s juniors see a chance to join the representative team again. It’s a big deal for their community.
– It’s a shop of three, either Jokerit, Ketterä or Kiekko-Espoo. I say Kiekko-Espoo.
Miska Siikonen, SaiPa
– An important thing for Suomi-kieko. Big brand. It’s only positive that Jokerit is back on the Finnish latäk map. Joker’s marketing has been successful and some Joker stuff comes up on social media every day.
– I consider Kiekko-Espoo to be my favorite.
Sebastian Stålberg, Sport
– I don’t speak Finnish, so I don’t know exactly what is being said in the media. Of course, I’ve heard that Jokerit is a hot topic at the moment.
– I can not say.
Otto Rauhala, Tappara
– Definitely a good thing. Jokerit is an interesting and yet traditional club. Jokerit is an emotional club, which always increases interest.
– Someone other than Jokerit or Kiekko-Espoo. Agile has been pretty good in recent years.
Juhani Jasu, TPS
– Good thing. Hopefully the Jokers will be seen in the league at some point, and why not Kiekko-Espook too. In the longer term, it would be good for Suomi-kieco to have more than one team from the capital region.
– Kiekko-Espoo.
Jesse Joensuu, Aces
– Awesome thing. Absolutely amazing. If there is any club for me in this country other than Aces, it is Jokerit. When the war broke out, I had a strong hope that Jokerit would return to the Finnish series as soon as possible.
– I had friends in Espoo last season, so we say Kiekko-Espoo.
