Ice hockey | This is how the SM league captains reacted to the return of the Jokers – “Great thing”

Ice hockey’s Mestis club Jokers’ return to the Finnish ice hockey map interests and speaks to the captains of the SM league as well.

Finnish The Jokers have been the biggest talking points in hockey at the beginning of the new season.

Even though Jokerit plays in Mestis, its return to the domestic puck map after a break of almost ten years has been received with joy among SM league players as well.

This became apparent when the league captains were asked about it at the media conference of the series on Monday.

“Awesome thing. Absolutely amazing. If there is another club for me in this country than Aces, it is Jokerit. When the war broke out, I had a strong hope that the Jokerit would return to the Finnish leagues as soon as possible”, the Ässie captain was happy Jesse Joensuuwho played in the Jokers from 2015 to 2022.

Ace’s Jesse Joensuu has also represented the Jokers.

Pelicans captain Miika Roine especially rejoiced for the joker juniors.

“Joker’s juniors see a chance to get into the representative crew again. It’s a big deal for their community,” Roine said.

Several league captains had noticed how Jokerit has received a lot of media attention even before Mestis’ season has even started.

“I have followed the phenomenon through the media. The Jokers’ return to Suomi-kiekko is welcome and a great thing”, KooKoo’s captain Otto Paajanen said.

“The return of the jokers increases the media attention of the entire hockey. And competition too”, Luko’s captain Julius Mattila line.

Also captain of local rival HIFK Ilari Melart has a positive attitude towards the return of the Jokers.

“I think it will be good for Finnish ice hockey in the long run,” Melart said.

JYP captain Robert Rooba hoped to be able to play in the Helsinki Hall, i.e. the former Hartwall Arena.

“I have never been able to play a league game for Hartsu. When Jokerit was in the league, I was always in the stands for away games. It would be great to be able to play there.”

League captains however, they do not believe that the Jokerit will be able to capture the Mestis championship in their first season. The captains prefer Kiekko-Espoo, even though Jokerit starts the Mestis season with a large player budget of 300,000 euros.

Reigning champion Kiekko-Espoo collected nine votes in the league captains’ vote, Jokerit only two.

Iisalmi IPK got one vote. KalPan flagged for the people of Iisalmi Tuomas Kiiskinen.

“Let’s bet the Mestis championship near Kuopio, i.e. Iisalmi.”

Tuomas Kiiskinen predicts Mesti’s championship in Iisalmi.

Another scattered voice went to Imatra.

“Someone other than Jokerit or Kiekko-Espoo. Ketterä has been pretty good in recent years,” announced Tapparan Otto Rauhala.

There was no representative from Kärpi at Monday’s event, because the team is camping in the Czech Republic.