Ice hockey | This is how it goes in Mestis – the battle between the Jokers and Kiekko-Espoo has a clear winner

The Mestis season starts on Thursday with the expected meeting between Kiekko-Espoo and Jokeri. This is how it goes in the regular season.

Ice hockey Mesti’s Regular Series starts on Thursday. Sanoma ranked all the teams.

1. Kiekko-Espoo

The reigning champion is a clear favourite. The squad has stayed together and the departed key players have been replaced by top acquisitions such as a defender Vili Laitinen (last season Lukko) and striker Juuso Jämsen (Pelicans). The head coach by Tomas Westerlund the group knows how to beat the jug.

2. Jokers

The composition of the jokers oozes skill, and in Mestiss, hard-faced laton gamblers have faded into it. Keeper Severi Auvinen (Agile) is the elite of the series. How will the young team withstand the pressures placed on it when the media attention is unprecedented? Now let’s measure Tero Määtä abilities as a coach.

Tero Määtt whips the Jokers in the club’s first Mestis season.

3. Agile

Ketterä has developed into Mesti’s long-term success, with three consecutive championships and last season’s silver. Power pack Jere Vertanen sneaked into the Jokers, but at a young age Riku in Tuomola is the material for a new engine for the puck game.

4. IPK

Iisalmi has been waiting for a breakthrough to the top of Mesti for some time. A lion legend who became head coach Marko Tuomainen have a team with a lot of question marks on their hands. Last season’s league champion who did not play Jarkko Malinen35, is trying a comeback.

5. Tuto

Tuto pulled quite a rabbit out of its hat when it hired an ex-hot hockey player who has been boiled in many broths as head coach Jonne Virtanen. He is inexperienced as a coach, but he has an excellent team at his feet. Jere Huhtamaa stands as the last lock.

Jonne Virtanen has become Tuto’s head coach.

6. RoKi

Rovaniemi has huge boots to fill after lifting the club to medals – twice Maso Lehtonen left the Lapland arena behind as a celebrated hero. The new head coach is from Nokian Pyry of the Finnish series Sakari Salmela. Not an easy tick.

7. Kiekko-Vantaa

Vantaa has long enjoyed the Jokers’ loans, but now the situation has changed, as the jesters have become a resistance on the ice. A lot depends on the individual players. Paavo Hölsä (Coventry) are the best goalkeepers in the league, Nikke Kettokangas lead with experience and Niklas Nordgren (Pelicans) bring intrigue.

Niklas Nordgren, who previously played for HIFK, strengthens Kiekko-Vantaa.

8. Hermes

Hermes has a young and balanced team, led by the head coach Tuukka Poikonen begins its second full season. When recruited for the goal Mathieu in Croce, 20, has potential. He has played in the Swiss second league and in the youth national teams.

9. Koovee

Koovee has few contracted players, so success depends a lot on league loans. However, the attack has decisive power. Returning to Finland from the French league Samuli Vainionpää is interesting to watch. The career of the junior world champion has not taken off.

10. KeuPa HT

KeuPa has been a bit of a surprise for Mestis, who won the series championship in 2018, but little by little the food is starting to be eaten. The material is far too narrow. For Maalinsuu, KeuPa captured last season’s Mestis tourist Zemgale, a strong goalkeeper Eriks Vitols.

Latvian wall Eriks Vitols moved to Keuruu.

11. Hockey

In Kajaani, the most experienced whipper in the series continues Pasi Räsänen under. Hawk’s weapons are running low. Teemu Selänten boys An advantage25, and Levi, 23, bring crowds to the stands and some media attention. Eetu Selänne showed last season in Peliitoi that he can do well at the Mestis level as an attitude player.

12. FPS

In Forssa, the entire team has been renewed. The head coach is a real surprise name: a native of St. Petersburg who has coached in Norway for the past twelve years Christer Nylund41. He once played and coached a divar team in Jeppis.

13. JoKP

We live in harsh times in Joensuu, when Kiekko-Pojat has to be evacuated to Outokumpu for the entire season due to hall renovation. The financial situation of the club is poor and the player material is uncompetitive. 17-year-old goalkeeper loaned from HIFK, very promising Eemil Vinni can sweat in the hat.

Mesti’s opening match Kiekko-Espoo–Jokerit on Thursday at 18:30 at the Metro Arena in Espoo.