Ice hockey | This is Finland's new lion voice – clearly different from Antero Mertaranta

The televising of the Ice Hockey World Championships will change this spring. The new lion voice is Antti Mäkinen.

Today Viaplay, which will take over the televising of the World Hockey Championships in the spring, presented its TV line-up on Wednesday.

Naturally, the greatest interest was focused on the new lion voice. As expected, it is the channel's long-term NHL commentator Antti Mäkinen.

“I was such an NHL guy for a long time that I thought the World Cup wasn't for me. But the older and more experienced I've become, the desire to become the lion commentator of the World Cup has come. Now that day is here.”

“I don't remember when I was last excited, but today is. I see that as a pretty good sign,” Mäkinen enthused at Wednesday's media conference.

From Tampere Mäkinen, 44, originally from and currently living in Kangasa, is known specifically as an NHL man who has been covering the events of the Buckeyes for twenty years.

“ Of course, I am compared to Merts. That's part of it, but I'm doing it my way and I think that's enough

Mäkinen also had time to quickly explain the Lions' matches already in the autumn 2016 World Cup, but that tournament was badly missed by Finns.

“Finland scored a total of one goal in three games in that tournament,” Mäkinen remembers.

“After all, this is a different thing now. We go to Prague on the spot, and the whole World Cup carnival is all around.”

Although the NHL's popularity has grown dramatically in Finland in recent years, the World Cup tournament in May for the entire nation is still on a completely different level of interest.

When talking about the voice of the lion, there is only one such for Finns: the one who has commented every Finnish World Cup match since 1995 Antero Mertaranta.

“Of course I am compared to Merts. It's part of it, but I do it my way and I believe that's enough,” says Mäkinen.

“Antero Mertaranta is an icon and an institution in Finnish narration. I will not compete against him in any way.”

Since 1995, Antero Mertaranta has reported 244 consecutive World Cup matches for the Lions. It is not yet known whether the pipeline will continue this spring.

Yet it is not known whether Mertaranta will also be heard at the spring World Championships. Although the TV rights of the games were transferred from MTV to Viaplay with a five-year contract, the Lions' matches can still be watched free online on the MTV3 channel.

Maikkari has not yet said who will comment on Finland's matches on the channel.

In any case, viewers who haven't heard his NHL reports will most likely come to Viaplay in May to watch Mäkinen's reports.

“I can promise them that the commentator will be a hockey professional who recognizes the sport and can see more than the game numbers,” says Mäkinen.

“I work as a junior coach and have been involved in ice hockey all my life. I myself also learn every day when I get to debate with tough professionals about ice hockey. I have become a hockey nerd who is just as interested in how the teams play as who plays there.”

“ I'm an atypical storyteller in the sense that when storytellers normally wrap their storyboards in A4 papers, I have exactly one paper with only assemblies.

Mäkinen is known as a commentator who likes to take a stand on the way teams play and, if necessary, make sharp and profound observations about it. In that sense, he differs from previous lion narrators such as Mertaranna or From Mika Saukkonen.

“I don't think I'll change anything. I'm an atypical narrator in the sense that, when normally narrators cover their storyboards with A4 papers, I have exactly one paper with only assemblies.”

“I try to remove all other things from myself. I try to be so involved in things that I always have enough stories in my head for each match. I try to stay in the game,” says Mäkinen.

Mäkinen is a hockey man “to the core”. He wants to constantly learn more about the game.

In the narration, Mäkinen's role model can be found from the early days of his career at Tampere's local radio.

“That's definitely my apprentice Juha Lindgren. I was able to work at Radio957 for eight years as Lindgren's partner and learn narration.”

The World Cup start in the Czech Republic, Prague and Ostrava, May 10. Traditionally, the hot topic before the game is what kind of star coverage from the NHL will arrive at the games.

In recent years, it has been quite modest considering all countries. However, Mäkinen, who knows NHL circles very well, says that there is more interest in this year's tournament behind the scenes.

“I dare say it is.”

“Yes, there we look very carefully at which city, which country and which weather. Prague and the Czech Republic in May. I believe that there will be some pretty tough names in the tournament,” says Mäkinen.

Viaplay's hockey World Cup team was presented in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Fact Televising the World Cup The TV rights were transferred from MTV to Viaplay with a five-year contract.

The streaming service Viaplay shows all matches of the tournament with studio broadcasts. A large part can also be seen on V Sport's channels. Antti Mäkinen explains all the matches of the Lions and also other games.

MTV3 still shows Leijoni's matches and medal games on free-to-air channels. No narrator has been announced.

The competitions will be held in the Czech Republic in Prague and Ostrava from the 10th to the 26th. May. Leijonat plays its first group in Prague.