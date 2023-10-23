Ice hockey | “They will fly me there and pay for everything” – the parents wanted a Finnish skating coach for their son

Flights back and forth from Finland to Sweden, full maintenance for several days with accommodation, meals and all other expenses. And of course also compensation for the work done.

Here is an example from a skating coach Lari Joutsenlahten about the customer.

It is a wealthy family that wants their son, who is in his early teens, to develop as a hockey player – perhaps even to the point of becoming a top player.

So, Joutsenlahti has been visiting Sweden to take private lessons for the boy. The boy’s parents have reserved shifts for private lessons in Joutsenlahti from different ice rinks, and there have been no others in the rink during the private lessons.

“They fly me there and pay for everything. It’s morning hours, then we eat in a nice restaurant and in the afternoon we play another set. I go to different halls by taxi. I stay in a hotel, and this continues for several days before I return to Finland. I’ve been to Sweden several times this year as well” , Joutsenlahti says.

Above the said family is of the opinion that the boy’s team practices are not enough for goal-oriented development as a hockey player. There are, of course, other skating coaches on the market than Joutsenlahti, but in this case, for one reason or another, he was chosen.

Joutsenlahti, 39, is a former junior player of Espoo Jäähonga, Jokerie and HIFK. He has also played a few matches for Mest in Kirkkonummi Salamoi.

Joutsenlahti’s greatest accomplishments are from downhill skating, where he achieved podium places and was fifth in the World Championship points at best. He was known in the sport especially for his explosive start.

Skating coaching has been Joutsenlahti’s bread and butter for over ten years. He is a family man and lives in Kirkkonummi.

In Joutsenlahti’s work, the Swedish family is an example of an extreme, but the phenomenon in itself is not at all foreign to hockey. Many parents have invested in the services of coaches outside the clubs to support their offspring’s careers.

in North America hiring individual coaches for juniors has been part of the matter for quite some time.

According to Joutsenlahti, people have also come to Finland from very long distances.

“Juniors aged 10-15 from North America have come to Finland for my private lessons. Slovakia has become 8 years old. There were supposed to be juniors from South Korea as well, but it was canceled once because of the corona,” he says.

“ “Some parents may feel that the child’s overall movement is too little, even if the child plays on the team.”

“Nowadays, we have become more and more used to the fact that an external entity organizes guided exercise – in this case, ice skating,” says Lari Joutsenlahti. See also Ice hockey | Antti Raanna's pants tore in the middle of the match, his own club joked in the video

Joutsenlahti says that his classes are not only about activities aimed at elite sports. He states that some parents bring their children to skating lessons mainly so that they can get guided exercise in the sport they like in addition to the actual team activities.

“Nowadays, we have become more and more used to the fact that an external entity organizes guided exercise – in this case, ice skating. In my opinion, voluntary movement has decreased, for example, we might get stuck in front of the smartphone. That’s why some parents may feel that the child’s movement is too little overall, even if the child plays in the team.”

According to Joutsenlahti, one hour of his private lessons can cost around 350 euros, depending on the case – including the fee for the ice shift at the ice rink. At the cheapest price, you can get into group lessons at Joutsenlahti for less than forty per hour.

For years along the Joutsenlahti course, several Finnish and foreign hockey players have attended, who are now professional players.

Joutsenlahti does not want to ride on the names of players who have broken into the NHL, but mentions that he has cooperated in skating coaching with, among others, HIFK and TPS.

Joutsenlahti’s everyday life largely consists of working with juniors, but some of his clients have been even in their fifties.

The coaching has included recreational players who want to improve even at an older age, as well as puck referees who have wanted to improve their skating skills.

Lari Joutsenlahti’s skating lessons have been popular.

Lari Joutsenlahti at work.

Joutsenlahti tells a funny story about a special case involving Finnish middle-aged men, a sauna night and betting.

“A man in his forties had placed a 5,000-euro bet with his friend in the sauna on who would win the skating competition around the ice rink. This other man was a very athletic man for his age, but he didn’t really have any hockey or skating background. This other, on the other hand, had played some ice hockey in previous years .”

“Well, then this non-hockey player took one-on-one private lessons from me to win the bet. He was terrible at cornering, especially turning to one side. Turning to the other side was a little better. I asked him, do you get to choose the direction of skating in the competition? He said yes, so we started then work only on this better side.”

“Then it was huddled and practiced, looked at skating lines for curves and clocked times. In the end, this man won that bet.”