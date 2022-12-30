Ice hockey | They want to prevent the entry of Aleksandr Ovechkin – a wild claim came from Canada

They don’t want to let Aleksandr Ovechkin into Canada.

Canadian Ukrainians Congress has issued a startling appeal. The Congress representing the large Canadian-Ukrainian community demands the Canadian government to ban the Russian ice hockey player Aleksandr Ovechkin from entering the country.

The Washington Capitals, captained by NHL player Ovechkin, will next play in Canada at the end of January in an away game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Canada has no obligation to let Ovechkin into the country. Allowing people who do not oppose genocide to enter the country is against Canadian values,” Congress tweeted.

Russian players have been allowed to play in the NHL since the start of the war in Ukraine and criticism Vladimir Putin there has been little towards Ovechkin, who is known as a supporter.

Canadian Ukrainians Congress recalled in the letter Ovechkin’s connections to Putin. The profile picture on Ovechkin’s Instagram account still has a joint portrait with Putin.

“Ovechkin is a long-term supporter of Putin. He campaigned for Putin in the fraudulent Russian elections of 2018. Ovechkin has continued to support Putin and call him his president, even though Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine,” the letter reads.

The letter adds that Ovechkin has never condemned Russia’s war of aggression. In February, Ovechkin squirmed in front of NHL reporters and hoped that “the war will be over soon” and that there would be peace in the world.

Since then, the matter has not been returned to much in North America, which has been considered scandalous, especially in Europe.

Ovechkin allowing it to Canada is considered offensive to the Ukrainian community and would send the wrong message, according to the Congress.

“Allowing Ovechkin to play would favor Ovechkin and the commercial interests of the NHL. It would be particularly painful for the families of the many Ukrainian world-class athletes who lost their lives as a result of Putin’s war.”

At the end of the letter, the Congress says that it is waiting for a response from the Canadian administration. The petition has been signed by the president of the Congress Alexandra Chyczyj.

Ovechkin, 37, became the second best goal scorer in NHL history on Christmas Eve Finnish time. Ovechkin has scored 803 goals in his NHL career and is getting close Wayne Gretzky a record of 894 goals held unbroken.

The glow of Ovechkin’s achievement on the NHL’s social media channels has been criticized precisely because Ovechkin’s position on the war in Ukraine has not been properly demanded.