Ice hockey | “These moments have been missed” – the HIFK comet went through the diabolical surgery tube

A long-needed player returned to HIFK's back lines.

The end of the year months are traditionally a challenging time for anyone. The bad weather is getting tougher and the daylight is decreasing week by week.

The November-December period is also a difficult time for many SM league players. The fast-paced first third of the regular season is behind us and there is still a lot of hockey ahead before the spring climax.

However, Wednesday was a special game day for one player in the ranks of IFK Helsinki, when HIFK met Vaasa Sport on their home ice.

HIFK's three-game winning streak was broken when Sport claimed the points with a 3–1 win.

It was Wednesday For Kasper Kotkansalo a day he had been impatiently waiting for. Kotkansalo returned to HIFK's lineup after a long break of 378 days.

“Even though the loss came, it was great to come back. I prepared really well for this match. I can say that I gave everything during the rehabilitation that this day will come,” he mused.

Kotkansalo last time we saw each other on the league ice at the end of November last year. After that, an injury put the career on hold.

The injury that bothered him for a long time forced the 25-year-old defender to the operating table, and to a long sick leave.

It was an injury that started bothering me two years ago. That's why he underwent a minor operation already in the summer of 2022.

Kotkansalo tried to come back last spring during the playoffs, but in vain. He ended up having a third operation.

“That's why it took so long to return. There were a couple of setbacks along the way.”

The excruciatingly long break was a place of spiritual growth.

“It grew enormously. I prefer to take this as something to be thankful for. It feels like this time forced me to grow as an athlete. I have never handled nutrition and rest as professionally as I do now,” says Kotkansalo.

Kotkansalo played in the return match in HIFK's third defender pair by Johan Motin alongside. Kotkansalo got the sixth most playing time among defenders, 13.51 minutes.

“I think I played a good game. I can't analyze the team's game more widely, because today I only had to look after my own game and find the right feeling. The club was pressed in vain and energy was spent on useless tasks. I probably gave more of a cross stick than normal,” Kotkansalo grinned.

“Perhaps I didn't know how to enjoy the game as much because there was so much to prepare for and I had to concentrate more than usual. The first game was completely focused. Maybe you'll be able to enjoy the game more in the future.”

Kotkansalo had already forgotten what it's like to play in front of a loud home crowd. The match was watched by 7,471 spectators at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

“There was a great feeling in the hall. These moments have been missed.”

Third Kotkansalo, who represents HIFK throughout the season, was a hot name just two years ago – a real defensive comet.

The Espoo native, who moved from Ässi to HIFK for the 2021–22 season, started sparkling in the bright lights of Nordenskiöldinkatu. The responsibility was blessed and the powers accumulated.

Kotkansalo made his debut in the ranks of the Lions in the Karelian tournament in November 2021. At that time, Kotkansalo confidently announced that he was aiming to be the best defender in the league.

The career was on the upswing, but already during the same season, the level of the game started to drop. The difficult spring season continued at the beginning of last season before Kotkansalo had to be operated on.

There is no point in shouting anything about the title of the league's best defender at this point.

Now the most important thing is to stay healthy and get to play regular minutes in HIFK's back lines. But.

“Of course, the goals are still the same as before. As long as I can stay healthy.”

On the rise: HIFK's soul player Juha Jääskä screamed at the Nordis crowd with his wonderful underpowered goal. The ice is roasting in a strong mood. Wednesday's hit was his ninth of the season and at the same time he extended his streak to three games.

In the invoice: The number of Edar's dudes in Leijon. HIFK had a strong representation in the Karelian tournament, when Jukka Jalonen chose Roope Taponen, Petteri Lindbohm, Juha Jääskä and Kristian Vesalainen. HIFK had to let only Iiro Pakarinen into this week's EHT tournament in Switzerland. This will certainly suit HIFK, because there is no national team break in the League.

