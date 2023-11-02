Ice hockey | There was a fight in the audience at the Helsinki ice rink, the police were called to the scene – “Never before has something like this happened”

The match between HIFK and HPK ended in a dangerous situation in the stands.

Helsinki a fight broke out in the ice rink during the match between HIFK and HPK on Thursday. The incident happened just a couple of minutes before the final buzzer in the match, which HIFK won 3–0.

The situation started at the entrance to the upper stand of the hall, where people who had left the hall began to gather little by little as the end of the match approached. In it, at least two spectators got into each other’s hands and tried to hit each other.

According to a law enforcement officer who was there, three people were involved in the fight.

“Three guys started threatening in the upper part of the stand and some kind of fist fight started. I guess they weren’t quite clear,” he says.

To the situation the law enforcement officer who intervened could not finance the skirmishers alone, and he called the auxiliary forces. At least one of the parties was pushed to the ground, where he assured himself that he was calm. At this point, two police officers arrived.

According to the police officer who commented on the fight, the situation was rare.

“I’ve been in these jobs for seven years, and nothing like this has ever happened,” he marvels.

It is not known whether the parties were supporters of either team.