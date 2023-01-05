Ice hockey | There was a fierce struggle in the Junior World Cup bronze match: an incredible 15 goals, the USA won in overtime

Especially in the second half of the match, the red light flickered a lot, when the teams scored no less than nine goals.

United States beat Sweden in overtime with 8–7 goals in the bronze match of the under-20 men’s world championships. The match was very special, as the teams scored an incredible 15 goals in the fight.

The decision of the match stretched into overtime, where the United States scored the winning goal Chaz Lucius, when overtime had been played for a little over two minutes. Lucius scored 3+0 in the match.

Especially in the second half of the match, there were fierce goal fights, when the teams scored a total of nine goals.

Also the final part of the match was dramatic, as the teams went into the last 20 minutes of regular time tied at 5–5. Sweden first Noah Östlund gave Sweden a 6–5 lead, the USA equalized 6–6 four minutes later By Luke Hughes succeeded.

After more than a minute and a half of the final set, the United States Cutter Gauthier took his team to a 7–6 lead. Sweden was not discouraged by this, but took the goalkeeper by Carl Lindbom off the mark and put the sixth fielder in the dugout. It paid off, because Filip Bystedt finished the tie at 7-7 with 22 seconds left in the third period.

Bystedt was Sweden’s most effective player in the bronze match with 2+1 points.