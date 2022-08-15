Monday, August 15, 2022
Ice hockey | There was a big surprise at the World Youth Ice Hockey Championship: Latvia celebrated its place in the next round like a championship

August 15, 2022
in World Europe
Latvia advanced to the quarterfinals with their surprise win over the Czech Republic.

Under At the 20-year-old ice hockey world championships, there was quite a surprise when Latvia, who entered the games through the back door, advanced to the quarterfinals.

Latvia was originally not supposed to play on the World Cup ice in Edmonton, but the exclusion of Russia opened the door for the Baltic country.

Before their last preliminary group game, the team had not won any of their 27 matches at the World Cup level, but last night the streak was broken.

Captain Ralfs Bergmanis scored the team’s third, fourth and fifth hits, when the Czech Republic, which had already secured its place in the next round, fell 5–2. That’s how Latvia rose to the third place in Group A and knocked Slovakia out of the top eight.

Latvia celebrated the historic victory and promotion almost like a championship, and all the players gathered around the goalkeeper to rejoice at the surprise. The celebration continued in the dressing room.

In the quarterfinals, Latvia will face the runner-up in Group B, i.e. Sweden or Germany.

