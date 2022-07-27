Ice hockey | The Young Lions World Cup team was selected: “Other countries may have the sharpest point, but we have cooperation and the power of four chains”

The Under-20 Ice Hockey World Cup will be played in August in Edmonton, Canada.

Finland the head coach of the under-20 men’s national ice hockey team Antti Pennanen named the team at the end of the camp on Wednesday, which will go on the hunt for success at the Youth World Championships in Edmonton in August.

The World Championship tournament in the age category was suspended at the turn of last year due to the corona virus, and the games were moved to August. In the group announced by Pennanen, there is little change from that team, whose competitions were unfortunately left unfinished.

“We have a lot of good players to choose from. In the Vakaakupi, roles, superiority and inferiority skills and dexterity were important, among other things,” says Pennanen in the Ice Hockey League’s press release.

“We relied heavily on history and common experiences in our selections. Only a few changes have been made to the team that was assembled at the turn of the year.”

The head coach praises his team as versatile.

“Other countries may have the sharpest point, but we have cooperation and the strength and scope of the four chains. There is a very versatile expertise in this group.”

The summer tournament will be the last for Pennane, who has piloted Nuori Leijon for the last two seasons, at least for now. Pennanen’s successor Tomi Lämsän the coaching group is responsible for coaching in the 2023 World Youth Championships to be played at the turn of the year.

The young lion pup goes behind the rapako on August 1st. The competitions will be played from the 9th to the 20th. August. Finland’s opening match will be played on the night before August 10 Finnish time, against Latvia. The other teams in the group are Canada, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Young The Lions’ team for the Under-20 Ice Hockey World Championships:

Goalkeepers: Juha Jatkola, Jani Lampinen, Leevi Meriläinen.

Defenders: Aleksi Heimosalmi, Joni Jurmo, Topi Niemelä, Petteri Nurmi, Kasper Puutio, Ruben Rafkin, Matias Rajaniemi, Eemil Viro.

Forwards: Samuel Helenius, Roni Hirvonen, Roby Järventie, Oliver Kapanen, Roni Karvinen, Joakim Kemell, Ville Koivunen, Brad Lambert, Eetu Liukas, Juuso Mäenpää, Joel Määttä, Aatu Räty, Kasper Simontaival, Kalle Väisänen.

Head coach: Antti Pennanen.