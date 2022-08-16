Ice hockey | The Young Lions’ World Cup preliminary round ended with a 6–3 loss against Canada

Finland’s quarter-final opponent will survive in the last match of Group B.

Ice hockey in the men’s under-20 world championships, Finland’s career in the first group ended with a 6–3 loss against Canada.

The Finnish team’s most effective player in the match was Joakim Kemell With its 1+1 power points. Of the Finnish team, the most power points in the tournament were scored by Kemell and Aatu Rätywho both have 3+6 powers in the balance of four matches.

Finland won its three other matches in the initial group against Slovakia, Latvia and the Czech Republic and finished second in the A group.

Sweden and Germany will meet in the last match of Group B. In the semifinals, Finland plays against the team that lost the match.

The semifinals will be played Finnish time on Wednesday evening and the night before Thursday.

To the home tournament playing Canada initially took a three-goal lead in the first period, but in the last minute of the period, Finland was able to narrow it down. Kalle Väisänen got a pass from the corner to Vartone in front of the goal Samuel to Heleniuswhose shot caught the Canadian keeper by surprise by Dylan Garand.

In the second set, Canada broke away and increased its lead to 5–1.

At the beginning of the third period, Kemell led Topi Niemelä blue line shot into the net thus already scoring his third goal of the tournament.

In the middle of the set, the Canadians took more ice, and a place opened up for Finland to counterattack. However, we could wait for success until the fourth and last minute of the set, when Roby Järventie’s shot finally resulted in a power play goal.

The narrowing distance was interrupted in the penultimate minute of the match by Canada of William Dufour finishing the game Final readings to an empty net.

Finland took only two ices in the match, but Canada punished both fouls with a power play goal.

Finland’s goal Leevi Meriläinen stopped the puck 31 times, while Canadian keeper Garand made 22 saves.