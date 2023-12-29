Ice hockey | The Young Lions must win on Friday – the chains were put on again

In Friday's World Cup match, the stakes are down.

Gothenburg

Young Lions returns to the World Cup after the humiliating defeat against Germany.

In Friday's afternoon game, the Young Lions will wash their faces against Latvia, which has had a cold ride so far.

The match in the Scandinavium hall starts at 15:30. The match can be watched on the TV5 channel and the Discovery+ service.

The head coach Lauri Mikkola has put the lineup under renovation for the Latvia match. All four chains were replaced.

The starting goalkeeper of the Young Lions also changes when Noa Vali rejects his opening match of the tournament. Played in two previous matches Niklas Kokko is available.

Finland's lineup against Latvia:

1st field:

36 Janne Naukkarinen – 28 Jere Lassila – 29 Lenni Hämeenaho

15 Jesse Pulkkinen – 6 Kasper Kulonummi

2nd field:

24 Aleksanteri Kaskimäki – 19 Konsta Helenius – 33 Jani Nyman

10 Emil Pieniniemi – 3 Otto Salin

3rd field:

34 Tommi Männistö – 20 Oiva Keskinen – 22 Kasper Halttunen

4 Arttu Kärki – 13 Kalle Kangas

4th field:

25 Max Koskipirtti – 21 Samu Bau – 32 Emil Hemming

12 Joona Väisänen

13. striker: 18 Rasmus Kumpulainen

Noa Vali in goal (Niklas Kokko on the bench).

The two of you after the defeat, Finland has drifted between a rock and a hard place in the World Cup tournament. Friday's match is a must-win for the Young Lions.

The stakes are high in the match, as both Finland and Latvia are the only clean sheets in Group A after two matches.

Nuoret Leijonat is fourth in the A group with a goal difference of 5–9. Latvia is in jumbo position with a goal difference of 0–16. With Friday's win, Finland can avoid the qualification bogey.

The last or Fifth team of the group has to play a qualifying game against the jumbo team of B-group. The loser of the qualifying game will be relegated to the B series of the World Cup next season.