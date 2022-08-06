Ice hockey | The Young Lions defeated the reigning world champion USA in their last training match

Finland played two positive matches in Canada and is ready for the World Cup.

Finland the under-20 men’s national ice hockey team won their second training match before the World Cup in Canada. On the night before Saturday, Nuoret Leijonat defeated the United States by 5-2 during Finland’s time.

Keeper Juha Jatkola was counted among Finland’s heroes, when he stretched in the path of the puck 45 times. The Young Lions turned the game around in the second period Roby Järventien (1+1) and Topi Niemelän with superiority goals. Aatu Räty staked the lead with a 4–2 hit and completed the final scores in the final set.

The night before Finland got a 2-1 overtime victory over Sweden, so the training matches went well.

“There were two hard games that were good for us. We understand that there is a tough level of demand, a tough tempo and a tough fighting game. The requirement level of individual situations is also almost NHL level. There are so many good players. That’s the way it should be, when soon many of these will play in the NHL”, Finland’s head coach Antti Pennanen your summation of the Ice Hockey Association with an interview video.

Kasper Simontaival (1+1) gave Finland a 1–0 lead in the opening set, but the United States equalized and took the lead. Noret Leijonat once again showed its kiri ability.

“We have started both games a bit weak, but we have been able to improve a lot. Improvement is the theme of the whole event. Whoever can improve the most wins. We have shown in these practice matches that we can improve”, Pennanen said.

The United States is the reigning world champion from January 2021. At the turn of last year, the games were suspended after a couple of rounds due to the corona pandemic, and they will be played again from the beginning in Edmonton.

Finland starts its World Cup campaign the night before Wednesday and faces Latvia. In the preliminary series, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the competition host Canada will also face each other.

