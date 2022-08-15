Ice hockey | The Young Lions crushed Slovakia on the ice of the World Cup – the net swung five times with superiority

In Edmonton, Slovakia fell into an ice avalanche.

Finland continued his winning streak in the under-20 World Cup, when the Young Lions defeated Slovakia 9–3 (2–1, 4–1, 3–1) in their third tournament game in the A group in Edmonton.

Finland took advantage of the opponent’s mistakes. First Roni Hirvonen varasi in the offensive end of the puck defensively From Rayen Petrovickyand was on duty in front of the goal Kasper Simontaival hit 1–0 after only 35 seconds of play.

Finland played with superiority after the middle of the opening set, while Slovakia did Boris Zapka unfortunately offered the demolition puck directly Joel Määtän to the shoulder, and Finland took a 2–1 lead.

“The puck tried to unload, and the puck came straight to the shoulder. It was a pretty good place to score,” Määttä told TV5.

Slovak the game rolled in the wrong direction at the end of the opening set when Adam Sykora his tackle was worth 5+20 minutes and a match penalty on his knee Joakim Kemelli.

Fortunately for Finland, Kemell, who scored two goals, was able to continue the game.

“The knee is completely fine,” Kemell assured in a TV interview.

Simontaival scored his second goal of the day, when he increased Finland’s lead to 3–1 at the beginning of the second period. The lot had time to expire only 24 seconds.

By the end of the second round, Finland escaped Määtä on the second day as well Aatu Rädyn and Oliver Kapanen with additional hits for a 6–2 lead. Finland scored no less than five of its nine goals against Slovakia with superiority.

Along with Määtä, Simontaival hit between the posts against Slovakia twice.

Young people The Lions have received criticism at the World Cup for their sleepy start to matches. Against Slovakia, Finland was more alert from the start.

Slovakia had only room to improve against Finland, as the hosts defeated Slovakia 11–1 in the previous World Cup match.

On the night before Tuesday, Finland time, at the end of the first group, Finland will face the biggest advance favorite of the tournament, the organizing country, Canada.