Monday, July 15, 2024
Ice hockey | The young Finnish guard signed an NHL contract

July 15, 2024
Ice hockey | The young Finnish guard signed an NHL contract
Kim Saarinen continues his career in Seattle.

Last played in HPK during the season Kim Saarinen, 17, has signed an NHL contract with the Seattle Kraken. The contract is a three-year rookie contract, which will fatten Saarinen’s bank account at an annual rate of 975,000 dollars, or a good 890,000 euros.

Saarinen played two matches in HPK’s league team in the season that ended. For most of the season, he defended in HPK’s under-20 team.

Seattle booked Saarinen in the NHL’s June booking event in the third round. In the Lion shirt, Saarinen saved two matches in the under-18 World Championships in the spring.

Kraken’s first and second goalkeepers in the preliminaries Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer.

