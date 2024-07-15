Ice hockey | The young Finnish guard signed an NHL contract

Hockey|Kim Saarinen continues his career in Seattle.

Last played in HPK during the season Kim Saarinen, 17, has signed an NHL contract with the Seattle Kraken. The contract is a three-year rookie contract, which will fatten Saarinen’s bank account at an annual rate of 975,000 dollars, or a good 890,000 euros.

Saarinen played two matches in HPK’s league team in the season that ended. For most of the season, he defended in HPK’s under-20 team.

Seattle booked Saarinen in the NHL’s June booking event in the third round. In the Lion shirt, Saarinen saved two matches in the under-18 World Championships in the spring.

Kraken’s first and second goalkeepers in the preliminaries Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer.