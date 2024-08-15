Thursday, August 15, 2024
Ice hockey | The women’s main series is changing its name

August 15, 2024
Ice hockey | The women’s main series is changing its name
The gender is erased from the name of the women’s series.

Ice hockey In the future, the domestic women’s league will obey the name Auroraliiga and follow the example of the national women’s league, the national league, in how gender is removed from the name of the women’s league.

“Updating the name and brand is the result of long consideration and hard work, as well as an important symbolic act – it’s high time to play hockey without prefixes”, Director of the Aurora League Henni Laaksonen said in the announcement.

The champions of the Women’s League have been able to lift the Aurora Borealis trophy. According to the release, the new name Auroraliiga has been inspired by this same legacy of the northern lights.

The regular season starts in the first week of September, when all teams compete for series points in the tournament played in Turku.

