Finland won all four matches at home.

Finland the women’s national ice hockey team ended the five-nation tournament with a 3–1 victory over the Czech Republic in Vantaa. Finland won all four matches of the tournament.

“A good end to the tournament, four wins. We had a really good movement today and winning energy both on the field and in the booth”, Finland’s head coach Juuso Toivola evaluate Lionson the site.

Finland conceded only two goals in four matches.

“Two conceded goals, defensive play, exploitation efficiency to get the puck for us. Courage on the puck, I’m satisfied with that,” Toivola listed his team’s successes.

There was room for improvement in scoring efficiency.

“There were a lot of chances to score, a lot of goals were scored, but we still need to find medicines for the efficiency of scoring,” said Toivola.

